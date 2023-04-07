Predicting the Steelers starting defense with 3 weeks to the NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already replaced three starters on defense in free agency and this might not be the end once the 2023 NFL draft hits. But with three weeks to go until that draft, let’s take a stab at a starting lineup prediction on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive end - Larry Ogunjobi

Nose tackle - Breiden Fehoko

Defensive tackle - Cam Heyward

Left outside linebacker - T.J. Watt

Left inside linebacker - Cole Holcomb

Right inside linebacker - Elandon Roberts

Right outside linebacker - Alex Highsmith

Cornerback - Lexi Wallace

Cornerback - Patrick Peterson

Cornerback - Arthur Maulet

Free safety - Minkah Fitzpatrick

Strong safety - Damontae Kazee

Dime safety - Keanu Neal

