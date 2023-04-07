Predicting the Steelers starting defense with 3 weeks to the NFL draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers have already replaced three starters on defense in free agency and this might not be the end once the 2023 NFL draft hits. But with three weeks to go until that draft, let’s take a stab at a starting lineup prediction on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive end - Larry Ogunjobi
Nose tackle - Breiden Fehoko
Defensive tackle - Cam Heyward
Left outside linebacker - T.J. Watt
Left inside linebacker - Cole Holcomb
Right inside linebacker - Elandon Roberts
Right outside linebacker - Alex Highsmith
Cornerback - Lexi Wallace
Cornerback - Patrick Peterson
Cornerback - Arthur Maulet
Free safety - Minkah Fitzpatrick
Strong safety - Damontae Kazee
Dime safety - Keanu Neal
