Predicting the Steelers next 3 salary cap casualties

With the news breaking that the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to release cornerback William Jackson III, we decided to see if we can sort out who the next three cap casualties will be as the Steelers continue to work to free up cap space.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The other cornerback who turned out to be a massive disappointment other than William Jackson III in 2022 was Ahkello Witherspoon. Witherspoon got a new contract but an injury cost him all but two games in 2022. Releasing Witherspoon would free up $4 million in cap space.

LB Myles Jack

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being the leading tackler last season, Myles Jack was not the impact player most expected when the Steelers signed him in the previous offseason. Pittsburgh needs to clean house at inside linebacker and releasing Jack would give the Steelers $8 million to spend elsewhere.

QB Mitch Trubisky

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

I know all sides are saying all the right things now but it is hard to imagine the Steelers will keep Trubisky at his current cap numbers. There isn’t an option for a restructure so an extension is the only way to get cap relief from Trubisky. If he is released, Pittsburgh would free up another $8 million.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire