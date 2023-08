Now that we have two weeks of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp it is time to update our projected starting lineup for Week One when the Steelers take on the San Francisco 49ers. The team put out its first depth chart ahead of the preseason schedule but we expect plenty to change over the next three weeks. We start with defense where the team has added several players who are pushing for spots int he starting lineup.

Defensive end - Larry Ogunjobi

Defensive tackle - Cameron Heyward

Nose tackle - Keeanu Benton

Left outside linebacker - T.J. Watt

Left inside linebacker - Cole Holcomb

Right inside linebacker - Kwon Alexander

Right outside linebacker - Alex Highsmith

Left cornerback - Patrick Peterson

Right cornerback - Joey Porter Jr.

Slot cornerback - Chandon Sullivan

Free safety - Minkah Fitzpatrick

Strong safety - Keanu Neal

