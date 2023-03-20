Predicting the Steelers 2023 starting offense
With the first wave of free agency in the books, the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made moves to improve the offense. Here is our prediction for the Steelers week One starting offense.
Quarterback - Kenny Pickett
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Running back - Najee Harris
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Fullback - Derek Watt
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Wide receiver - Diontae Johnson
Wide receiver - George Pickens
Tight end - Pat Freiermuth
(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Left tackle - Chuks Okorafor
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Left guard- Isaac Seumalo
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Center - Mason Cole
(AP Photo/Justin Berl)
Right guard - James Daniels
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Right tackle - Peter Skoronski
(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)