Predicting the Steelers 2023 starting offense

3
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

With the first wave of free agency in the books, the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made moves to improve the offense. Here is our prediction for the Steelers week One starting offense.

Quarterback - Kenny Pickett

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Running back - Najee Harris

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Fullback - Derek Watt

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Wide receiver - Diontae Johnson

Wide receiver - George Pickens

Tight end - Pat Freiermuth

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Left tackle - Chuks Okorafor

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Left guard- Isaac Seumalo

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Center - Mason Cole

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Right guard - James Daniels

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Right tackle - Peter Skoronski

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

Recommended Stories