Predicting the Steelers 2023 starting defense

It’s only a week into free agency and the Pittsburgh Steelers already have three new starters on defense from last season. Will there be more before the start of the regular season? Time will tell but for now, here is our prediction for the Steelers starting defense in Week One of the NFL season.

Defensive end - Cameron Heyward

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle - Larry Ogunjobi

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Defensive end - DeMarvin Leal

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Outside linebacker - T.J. Watt

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Outside linebacker - Alex Highsmith

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Inside linebacker - Elandon Roberts

Inside Linebacker - Cole Holcomb

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback - Patrick Peterson

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback - Levi Wallace

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Nickel cornerback - Arthur Maulet

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Safety - Minkah Fitzpatrick

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Safety - Damontae Kazee

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire