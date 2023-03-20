Predicting the Steelers 2023 starting defense
It’s only a week into free agency and the Pittsburgh Steelers already have three new starters on defense from last season. Will there be more before the start of the regular season? Time will tell but for now, here is our prediction for the Steelers starting defense in Week One of the NFL season.
Defensive end - Cameron Heyward
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive tackle - Larry Ogunjobi
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Defensive end - DeMarvin Leal
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Outside linebacker - T.J. Watt
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Outside linebacker - Alex Highsmith
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Inside linebacker - Elandon Roberts
Inside Linebacker - Cole Holcomb
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Cornerback - Patrick Peterson
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Cornerback - Levi Wallace
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Nickel cornerback - Arthur Maulet
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Safety - Minkah Fitzpatrick
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Safety - Damontae Kazee
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)