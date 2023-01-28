Predicting the Steelers 2023 secondary depth charts
The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase seems to be trying to will the Steelers drafting Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. into existence. While I can accept the notion that the Steelers might add some depth at cornerback, using a first-round pick on a cornerback seems shortsighted and a bit of fan service.
Pittsburgh has some quality cornerbacks and the group played well last season down the stretch The team has some free agency decisions to make as well as some potential roster cuts that could come into play but here let’s take an early stab at what the Steelers secondary will look like next season.
Left cornerback
Starter-Levi Wallace
2nd-James Pierre
3rd-Duke Dawson
4th-Rookie
Right cornerabck
Starter-Cameron Sutton
2nd-James Pierre
3rd-Chris Wilcox
Slot cornerback
Starter-Arthur Maulet
Free safety
Starter-Minkah Fitzpatrick
2nd-Tre Norwood
3rd-Karl Joseph
Strong safety
Starter-Terrell Edmunds
2nd-Elijah Riley
3rd-Miles Killebrew