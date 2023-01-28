Predicting the Steelers 2023 secondary depth charts

The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase seems to be trying to will the Steelers drafting Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. into existence. While I can accept the notion that the Steelers might add some depth at cornerback, using a first-round pick on a cornerback seems shortsighted and a bit of fan service.

Pittsburgh has some quality cornerbacks and the group played well last season down the stretch The team has some free agency decisions to make as well as some potential roster cuts that could come into play but here let’s take an early stab at what the Steelers secondary will look like next season.

Left cornerback

Starter-Levi Wallace

2nd-James Pierre

3rd-Duke Dawson

4th-Rookie

Right cornerabck

Starter-Cameron Sutton

2nd-James Pierre

3rd-Chris Wilcox

Slot cornerback

Starter-Arthur Maulet

Free safety

Starter-Minkah Fitzpatrick

2nd-Tre Norwood

3rd-Karl Joseph

Strong safety

Starter-Terrell Edmunds

2nd-Elijah Riley

3rd-Miles Killebrew

