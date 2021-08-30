Predicting the Steelers 2021 practice squad

Recently, the NFL expanded the practice squads to 16 players with up to 6 having more than 2 accrued seasons. This is huge for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season as they have more than a handful of guys on the roster bubble who they want to keep around. Tuesday afternoon is the cutoff for teams to trim their rosters down to the mandatory 53, so look for practice squad signings shortly after that. Here is our prediction for the Steelers initial practice squad.

WR Cody White

There's an outside chance this talented wide receiver bumps Ray-Ray McCloud and makes the final 53-man roster.

RB Kalen Ballage

Working on the premise the Steelers only keep three running backs and one fullback, Ballage is the odd man out.

DL Carlos Davis

Davis has had a strong preseason but loses in the numbers game.

OLB Jamir Jones

Jones was great throughout the preseason and might be more than just a training camp hero.

OLB Quincy Roche

Keeping Cassius Marsh means Roche has to wait to be on the active roster.

ILB Buddy Johnson

This one was basically a coin flip between Johnson and Ulysess Gilbert III.

CB Shakur Brown

The Steelers released Brown in the first round of cuts but could find his way back.

S Miles Killebrew

Killebrew had a very quiet preseason and might get tucked away as an injury fill-in.

QB Joshua Dobbs

The team might let Dobbs go find a new team but it would be great to keep him around.

RB Trey Edmunds

Personally, I'd rather see Edmunds on the roster in place of Derek Watt.

TE Kevin Rader

Rader is the better blocker between him and Zach Gentry and could be another coin flip for the Steelers.

WR Mathew Sexton

Despite being part of the first round of cuts, Sexton was a favorite of head coach Mike Tomlin and could be back.

G Rashaad Coward

Coward played well in the preseason and the Steelers could try and find him a spot on the 53-man roster.

OT John Leglue

Pittsburgh needs to stash away a reserve offensive tackle and Leglue is the next best guy on the roster.

DL Henry Mondeaux

If Mondeaux's special teams work is valued higher than Isaiahh Loudermilk's potential, these spots could be reversed.

S Antoine Brooks Jr.

Brooks went from starting slot cornerback to released in a matter of days. His injury situation is complicated but if he's healthy, this is where the Steelers might hide him out.

