Predicting the Steelers 2-deep depth chart of the Week 1 defense

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

In less than 10 days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off the 2022 regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals. We already took a stab at the offense so here is our prediction for the Steelers two-deep defensive depth chart for Week One.

Defensive tackle

First team-Cam Heyward

Second team-Isaiahh Loudermilk

Defensive end

First team-Larry Ogunjobi

Second team-Chris Wormley

Nose tackle

First team-Tyson Alualu

Second team-Montravius Adams

Left outside linebacker

First team-T.J. Watt

Second team-Jamir Jones

Left inside linebacker

First team-Devin Bush

Second team-Robert Spillane

Right inside linebacker

First team-Myles Jack

Second team-Mark Robinson

Right outside linebacker

First team-Alex Highsmith

Second team-Malik Reed

Left cornerback

First team-Ahkello Witherspoon

Second team-Levi Wallace

Right cornerback

First team-Cam Sutton

Second team-James Pierre

Free safety

First team-Minkah Fitzpatrick

Second team-Tre Norwood

Steong safety

First team-Terrell Edmunds

Second team-Miles Killebrew

