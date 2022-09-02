Predicting the Steelers 2-deep depth chart of the Week 1 defense
In less than 10 days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off the 2022 regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals. We already took a stab at the offense so here is our prediction for the Steelers two-deep defensive depth chart for Week One.
Defensive tackle
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
First team-Cam Heyward
Second team-Isaiahh Loudermilk
Defensive end
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
First team-Larry Ogunjobi
Second team-Chris Wormley
Nose tackle
Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers
First team-Tyson Alualu
Second team-Montravius Adams
Left outside linebacker
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
First team-T.J. Watt
Second team-Jamir Jones
Left inside linebacker
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
First team-Devin Bush
Second team-Robert Spillane
Right inside linebacker
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
First team-Myles Jack
Second team-Mark Robinson
Right outside linebacker
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
First team-Alex Highsmith
Second team-Malik Reed
Left cornerback
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
First team-Ahkello Witherspoon
Second team-Levi Wallace
Right cornerback
Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers
First team-Cam Sutton
Second team-James Pierre
Free safety
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
First team-Minkah Fitzpatrick
Second team-Tre Norwood
Steong safety
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
First team-Terrell Edmunds
Second team-Miles Killebrew