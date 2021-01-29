Perry: Predicting the starting QBs for all 32 NFL teams in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

From Deshaun Watson requesting a trade to Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions agreeing to part ways, all signs point toward an eventful NFL offseason ahead.

Before the QB madness begins, we thought it’d be a good exercise to try to predict all 32 Week 1 starters in the NFL for 2021. Which teams will draft their QB of the future? What kinds of trades could we see in the coming months?

Here's what Phil Perry sees the league looking like next season.

Click here for Perry's 32 QB predictions for 2021