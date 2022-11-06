Predicting what the second release of the College Football Playoff Rankings will be

Now that we’ve had our first look at the initial release of the College Football rankings for 2022, we have a baseline to work with. And while we’ve seen some zany things done by the CFP committee, it does give us something to go by in order to attempt to work out what these things will resemble each week.

Since we like a challenge, we’ll continue to bang our heads against the proverbial wall each week after all the games and get ahead of what you might see before the next announced rankings. Most days that’ll be on Tuesday, but we’ll get our final look at the CFP rankings that will determine the field on the Sunday after all the conference championship games.

This week saw three of the top six teams in the first rankings go down when Tennessee lost at Georgia, Alabama fell at LSU, and Clemson got declawed at Notre Dame. On the flip side of that, teams like Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU continued to win and stay unbeaten, undoubtedly near the top of the next CFP rankings.

But enough about the past. Here is how we see things resembling when the second College Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are released on Tuesday.

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Mississippi State

[listicle id=99831]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Ohio State 2023 Big Ten football schedule announced | Buckeyes Wire

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

NEXT UP

vs. Indiana

Story continues

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Nebraska

TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

at Texas

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Missouri

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Washington

USC Trojans (8-1)

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Colorado

LSU Tigers (7-2)

LSU cornerback enters transfer portal, lists Ohio State in top 4

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

at Arkansas

Clemson Tigers (8-1)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Louisville

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Alabama

UCLA Bruins (8-1)

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Arizona

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

at Ole Miss

Utah Utes (7-2)

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Stanford

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Maryland

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

at Wake Forest

Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

Oct 31, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; The mascot for the Tulane Green Wave runs onto the field during their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Cincinnati won, 38-14. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. UCF

NC State Wolfpack (7-2)

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Boston College

Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. TCU

Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

at Baylor

UCF Knights (7-2)

Aug 29, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; UCF Knights mascot performs for the crowd prior to the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Spectrum Stadium. Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

at Tulane

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)

Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Purdue

Liberty Flames (8-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) runs with the ball after his catch against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Truist Field. Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

at UConn

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3)

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Iowa State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)

IrishCast Twitter account says Notre Dame should "bully" Ohio State

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEXT UP

vs. Navy

Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

NEXT UP

vs. Vanderbilt

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire