Predicting SEC Nation locations for the 2023 season

Outside of watching actual college football games, the best part of a fall Saturday is rolling out of bed to watch each college football pregame show.

It is always a treat to watch the team of Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rogers, Roman Harper, and Paul Finebaum talk about the day’s big games ahead of a full slate of action.

This will be the last season of the SEC as we know it, as the conference will change its scheduling format to accommodate the addition of Oklahoma and Texas. Despite the pending changes, there will still be plenty of great SEC action week in and week out this season.

Where will SEC Nation take their show each week? Here’s our pick of which SEC games have the best chance to be highlighted by the SEC Network’s premier Saturday pregame show.

Week 1- South Carolina vs. North Carolina (Charlotte)

AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

Week one used to be considered a fun week of action, as many teams opened the season with a quality opponent from a fellow Power Five conference. That tradition has died down a bit, as many SEC teams will play lesser compeition in an effort to slowly dive into the season. South Carolina and North Carolina are two up-and-coming programs in their conference, and would be a fun game to highlight. Other possibilities: UT Martin at Georgia, Tennessee vs.Virginia (Nashville)

Week 2- Texas at Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

To say that this would be the game of the week in the SEC would be the understatement of the year. Tuscaloosa will be a madhouse this day, as SEC Nation as well as College Gameday could be in town for one of the best nonconference games of the season. Other possibilities: Arizona at Mississippi State

Week 3- South Carolina vs. Georgia

Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

Two games in three weeks for South Carolina? Why not? SEC play begins in week three, as three games featuring SEC teams get underway. This game, early on, appears to be the most interesting of the week. Other possibilities: Tennessee at Florida, LSU at Mississippi State

Week 4- Arkansas at LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As SEC play heats up in week four, what better time for the SEC Nation crew to head down to Baton Rouge? This game will feature the top two quarterbacks in the SEC in Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. Other possibilities: Ole Miss at Alabama, Auburn at Texas A&M

Week 5- Georgia at Auburn

AP Photo/Butch Dill

There are several games of note in week five, but the SEC Nation crew could make their way to Auburn for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Depending on how well Auburn plays at Texas A&M a week prior, this could be a matchup of two unbeaten teams. Other possibilities: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, South Carolina at Tennessee

Week 6- Alabama at Texas A&M

Texas A&M has beaten Alabama just twice since joining the SEC in 2012. However, the last two games have been decided by a total of seven points, with each team grabbing a win. Both teams have a chance at being undefeated heading into the matchup. Other possibilities: Kentucky at Georgia, Arkansas at Ole Miss

Week 7- Auburn at LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

These two rivals have split the last four games, with three of those four games being decided by less than a touchdown. This has the makings to be one of the most interesting games of the week in the SEC. Other possibilities: Florida at South Carolina, Texas A&M at Tennessee

Week 8- Ole Miss at Auburn

Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

The top two candidates for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy in 2022 were Lane Kiffin and Hugh Freeze. Freeze ultimately got the job, and will lead his Tigers into battle with his former team in October. Alabama-Tennessee is also this weekend, but that game may receive the College Gameday treatment. If so, this will be a great alternative. Other possibilities: Tennessee at Alabama, Mississippi State at Arkansas

Week 9- Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

SEC Nation rarely seems to miss an opportunity to hang out at the World’s Largets Outdoor Cocktail Party. The Bulldogs and Gators will get together in Jacksonville this weekend, and you can expect the SEC Nation crew to have a front-row seat to the action. Other possibilities: South Carolina at Texas A&M, Tennessee at Kentucky

Week 10- LSU at Alabama

Much like week two, there is a strong possibility that both of ESPN’s Saturday morning shows will be in one location for week 10 of the season. LSU upset Alabama last season to kick the Crimson Tide out of SEC Championship contention. This season’s game will be in Tuscaloosa, and Alabama always seems to do well in “revenge” situations. Other possibilities: Arkansas at Florida, Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Week 11- Ole Miss at Georgia

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Ole Miss is expected to be the teams to challenge LSU and Alabama in the SEC West this season. The Rebels will have gone through the gauntlet of Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M by this point in the season, and will have one more test in Georgia. This could also be seen as a trap game for Georgia, as the Bulldogs will travel to Knoxville the following week. Other possibilities: Auburn at Arkansas, Florida at LSU

Week 12- Kentucky at South Carolina

Week 12 of the schedule will be an important one for the SEC East, as its four toughest teams will play each other. Tennessee and Georgia will battle each other for the East crown this weekend, which could be a College Gameday destination. If so, the Kentucky-South Carolina game will be a fun one to cover as well. Other possibilities: Georgia at Tennessee, Florida at Missouri

Week 12- Alabama at Auburn

The Iron Bowl will be the premier rivalry game between SEC teams in week 12, and SEC Nation will not miss it. The Crimson Tide should be at its usual strength, but the story that everyone will be watching is to see how much Auburn has improved to that point in the season. Other possibilities: Texas A&M at LSU, Missouri at Arkansas

Week 13- SEC Championship Game (Atlanta)

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

This one is a given, as the SEC Network’s pregame show will trek to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Will it be a rematch of last season’s game between Georgia and LSU? Or will Alabama, Tennessee, or even Texas A&M sneak in?

