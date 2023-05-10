Predicting the Seattle Seahawks’ prime-time games in 2023

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule will be rolled out tomorrow night with all the usual fanfare. The Seahawks used to be virtually guaranteed the maximum five prime-time games per season, but last year they only appeared in two.

First, they opened the regular season with a thrilling one-point win at home against the Broncos on Monday Night Football, then in December they hosted a Thursday night game, ending in another humiliating loss to the 49ers. Seattle also faced Tampa in Munich, which had an international audience but wasn’t technically prime-time.

However, when the 2022 schedule was made most folks thought this team was going to be a bust as the post-Russell Wilson era began. Now we know better and fans should expect more time in the national spotlight. That’s why we are projecting four prime-time games for Seattle this coming season. Here’s who we think they’ll be facing for each matchup.

Home game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The last time these teams met was a Monday night game in November of 2020. Seattle went on to win 23-17, led by DK Metcalf’s phenomenal 10 catch and 177 yard-effort. Heading into 2023, the Eagles are the clear favorite in the NFC and the Seahawks are on the rise, making this an easy choice for another prime-time matchup, likely another MNF game.

Seattle leads the all-time series against Philadelphia 12-7.

Away game vs. Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No matter how Dallas is doing, they’re going to get as much prime-time exposure as the league is able to get. That means there’s a decent chance any game on their schedule can be in prime-time. If the Seahawks do face the Cowboys with the lights on, our money would be on a Sunday Night game on NBC.

Dallas leads the all-time series 11-10.

Home game vs. San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It’s not quite as fierce as the Jim Harbaugh/Legion of Boom era, but the rivalry between the 49ers and the Seahawks is once again about as compelling as it gets in the NFL – even if it’s become a bit one-sided. Expect another Thursday Night Football affair between these teams.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 30-20.

Away game vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It got scary for the Ravens for a minute there, but eventually they convinced Lamar Jackson to stay. They’ve also added Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers to appease their former MVP quarterback. Baltimore is by far Seattle’s toughest and most interesting AFC opponent this year, so if they do play a fourth prime-time game this is the best bet.

The all-time series between these two is tied at 3-3.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire