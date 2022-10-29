Predicting Saturday’s biggest games during Texas’ bye week

Texas has an opportunity to make ground in the Big 12 title race on Saturday without taking the field. Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU all put their title hopes on the line in big conference battles.

No. 22 Kansas State plays host to No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Cowboys are riding high after a big win over the Longhorns. K-State comes off a difficult loss to TCU that saw them lose their starting quarterback to injury.

No. 7 TCU has a tough road test to Morgantown against West Virginia. The Mountaineers have been strong at home against tough competition.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Ohio State travels to face No. 13 Penn State. Let’s look at how each big game could unfold to cap a loaded Week 9 slate.

Ohio State 45, Penn State 35

TCU 45, West Virginia 42

Syracuse 35, Notre Dame 24

Iowa State 33, Oklahoma 26

Georgia 51, Florida 20

Kansas State 34, Oklahoma State 30

Tennessee 31, Kentucky 24

Ole Miss 29, Texas A&M 15

Baylor 41, Texas Tech 31

