Predicting the Saints 53-man roster, practice squad after two weeks at training camp

We’ve learned a lot about the New Orleans Saints through their first two weeks of training camp practices, but there are still some questions to be answered when the team kicks off with real opponents in the upcoming three-game preseason series. So it’s a good time to take stock of the roster and update our projection for the opening-day 53-man lineup — as well as the 16-strong practice squad. Here’s where we’re at entering the third week of camp:

Quarterbacks (2)

No.2 Jameis Winston

No. 14 Andy Dalton

Roster cuts: No. 16 Ian Book

Book hasn’t done much to help his case in camp, and the Saints have done a lot to express their trust in Dalton should Winston miss time. They could potentially stash Book on their practice squad should he clear waivers or look for a different option to develop. The Saints have a history of not rostering more quarterbacks than is absolutely necessary.

Running backs (5)

No. 41 Alvin Kamara

No. 5 Mark Ingram II

No. 24 Dwayne Washington

No. 28 Devine Ozigbo

No. 46 Adam Prentice (fullback)

Roster cuts: No. 34 Tony Jones Jr., No. 33 Abram Smith (rookie), No. 36 Malcolm Brown

No change here, though you hope a player like Smith can separate himself during the preseason games. Brown hasn’t really moved the needle after signing on the eve of training camp, and Jones still hasn’t shown that same burst we saw prior to last year’s injury. This feels like a position the Saints may need to address via trade.

Tight ends (3)

No. 82 Adam Trautman

No. 7 Taysom Hill

No. 83 Juwan Johnson

Roster cuts: No. 81 Nick Vannett, No. 88 J.P. Holtz, No. 44 Lucas Krull (rookie), No. 86 Chris Herndon

Here’s a shakeup, with Vannett having made the cut in our last projection. He’s a steady veteran but doesn’t add much playmaking ability in the way Johnson does, so we’re going with a higher-upside pick at that third tight end spot. Trautman has put together a terrific training camp, and once he’s healthy Hill should get on the field early and often.

Wide receivers (6)

No. 13 Michael Thomas

No. 12 Chris Olave (rookie)

No. 80 Jarvis Landry

No. 1 Marquez Callaway

No. 11 Deonte Harty

No. 85 Kirk Merritt

Roster cuts: No. 10 Tre’Quan Smith, No. 17 Kevin White, No. 18 Easop Winston Jr., No. 87 Kawaan Baker, No. 84 Dai’Jean Dixon (rookie), No. 89 Rashid Shaheed (rookie)

Another change here – Merritt has played really well on limited snaps behind the top receivers in camp, and looks like a competent pro who could help the team. That could leave more-established players looking for a spot on the Saints practice squad. With the top five slots effectively locked in, the competition for that last opening will be intense. Shaheed’s skills in the return game could give him an edge.

Offensive tackles (5)

No. 71 Ryan Ramczyk

No. 74 James Hurst

No. 70 Trevor Penning (rookie)

No. 73 Ethan Greenidge

No. 67 Landon Young

Roster cuts: No. 79 Sage Doxtater (rookie), No. 63 Khalique Washington (rookie)

Things have gone about as expected once the pads came on, with one exception: Young seems to have transitioned well to right tackle after exclusively lining up on the left side during his college career at Kentucky. That’s going to really help his case to make the roster even with Greenidge, another experienced backup, hanging around.

Offensive guards/centers (4)

No. 78 Erik McCoy (center)

No. 75 Andrus Peat

No. 51 Cesar Ruiz

No. 76 Calvin Throckmorton

Roster cuts: No. 77 Forrest Lamp, No. 68 Josh Andrews, No. 66 Lewis Kidd (rookie), No. 72 Nick Martin

No changes here, but Martin has a chance to make a fast impression in the preseason after just recently signing with the Saints. He’s started a lot of games at center in this league and he would be a good fallback plan if McCoy misses time, allowing everyone else to stay in the normal alignments. Let’s see if he stands out against other teams in these exhibition games.

Special teams (3)

No. 3 Wil Lutz (kicker)

No. 4 Blake Gillikin (punter)

No. 49 Zach Wood (long snapper)

Roster cuts: No. 15 John Parker Romo (rookie kicker)

Yeah, no changes here. Lutz is beginning to look more like his old self, and Gillikin is still impressive while spearheading a guerrilla Pro Bowl campaign for his snapper to whoever will listen.

Defensive ends (5)

No. 94 Cameron Jordan

No. 92 Marcus Davenport

No. 98 Payton Turner

No. 96 Carl Granderson

No. 90 Tanoh Kpassagnon

Roster cuts: No. 54 Taco Charlton, No. 60 Scott Patchan (rookie)

Patchan has had some nice reps in practice, but if everyone is healthy the Saints should roll with the same lineup as last year. It may be tough to find snaps for everyone deserving them with all hands on deck, but that’s a great problem to have.

Defensive tackles (4)

No. 93 David Onyemata

No. 99 Shy Tuttle

No. 69 Kentavius Street

No. 59 Jordan Jackson (rookie)

Roster cuts: No. 95 Albert Huggins, No. 97 Malcolm Roach, No. 91 Jaleel Johnson, No. 57 Josh Black (rookie)

No changes here, but we’re eager to see how the rotation shakes out in preseason. Onyemata’s spot is the only safe one, though Tuttle may have a leg up on his competition given his greater experience in the system. A strong August for anyone else could really boost their stock.

Linebackers (6)

No. 56 Demario Davis

No. 20 Pete Werner

No. 55 Kaden Elliss

No. 58 Eric Wilson

No. 50 Andrew Dowell

No. 53 Zack Baun

Roster cuts: No. 52 D’Marco Jackson (rookie), No. 45 Nephi Sewell (rookie), No. 42 Isaiah Pryor (rookie), No. 40 Chase Hansen

The Saints may only field two linebackers most of the time on defense, but they do look to the position for many special teams roles, and that’s where Elliss, Dowell, and Baun have stood out lately. Wilson has been a solid veteran backup in camp. Dowell makes more splash plays in the kicking game than Baun, and he feels like the odd man out should the Saints bring in another free agent or look to thin the depth chart here. The team hasn’t done a good job converting him to an off-ball role after his impressive run as a pass rusher at Wisconsin.

Safeties (6)

No. 32 Tyrann Mathieu

No. 6 Marcus Maye

No. 22 C.J. Gardner-Johnson

No. 30 Justin Evans

No. 26 P.J. Williams

No. 48 J.T. Gray

Roster cuts: No. 31 Bryce Thompson, No. 25 Daniel Sorensen, No. 35 Vincent Gray (rookie)

This is a tough group to figure out. It’s clear at the top, sure; Mathieu, Maye, and Gardner-Johnson are basically every-down defenders. But then you’ve got two strong backups in Evans and Williams, who have shown some impressive versatility in camp. And Gray is an All-Pro on special teams and your top gunner. Thompson is also in the mix and might not clear waivers to return to the practice squad. The preseason (and Gardner-Johnson’s contract situation) should help clarify things.

Cornerbacks (4)

No. 23 Marshon Lattimore

No. 29 Paulson Adebo

No. 21 Bradley Roby

No. 27 Alontae Taylor (rookie)

Roster cuts: No. 37 Dylan Mabin, 39 DaMarcus Fields (rookie), No. 43 Quenton Meeks, No. 38 Jordan Brown

The Saints traditionally carry five corners on the active roster, but the versatility among their safeties covers well enough to only go four-deep this time. Maybe. Meeks and the other backups will have an opportunity to build their case during the preseason games and convince the team otherwise. With Lattimore sidelined by a minor muscle issue, it gives everyone else more exposure.

Practice squad (16)

Teams are allowed to retain up to 16 players on the practice squad, with 10 of them bringing no more than two accrued seasons and 6 others having more than that. Here’s how it shook out for us, making the dangerous assumption that everyone waived will actually clear waivers and have the option to return:

Up to two years’ experience:

QB No. 16 Ian Book (1 accrued season) RB No. 34 Tony Jones Jr. (1 accrued season) TE No. 44 Lucas Krull (rookie, 0 accrued seasons) WR No. 18 Easop Winston Jr. (0 accrued seasons) LT No. 79 Sage Doxtater (rookie, 0 accrued seasons) DE No. 60 Scott Patchan (rookie, 0 accrued seasons) LB No. 52 D’Marco Jackson (rookie, 0 accrued seasons) S No. 31 Bryce Thompson (0 accrued seasons) CB No. 37 Dylan Mabin (1 accrued season) CB No. 39 DaMarcus Fields (rookie, 0 accrued seasons)

Two or more years’ experience:

TE No. 81 Nick Vannett (6 accrued seasons) WR No. 10 Tre’Quan Smith (4 accrued seasons) WR No. 17 Kevin White (4 accrued seasons) C No. 72 Nick Martin (6 accrued seasons) DT No. 97 Malcolm Roach (2 accrued seasons) S No. 25 Daniel Sorensen (8 accrued seasons)

That adds more depth to some thin spots at corner and tight end while retaining veteran help at receiver; if the Saints find a matchup they like, they could activate Winston, Smith, or White and get them in position to make a play. It’s a pretty strong roster, all things considered. We’ll run it back after the team begins to make roster cuts and see how this compares to the Week 1 lineup.

