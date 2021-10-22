Predicting the rest of the Vikings’ 2021 schedule

Minnesota entered into the 2021 NFL season with high expectations.

Through ups and downs, the Vikings have notched their record to 3-3 overall. Minnesota needs to likely do better than .500 in order to secure a postseason berth this year. But will it?

Vikings Wire decided to predict the rest of the team’s 2021 slate. Here it is:

Cowboys vs. Vikings

Photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone

Both teams are coming off a bye week in Week 7. The Vikings are without their top corner, Patrick Peterson. Dallas will run away at the end by picking apart the less-experienced members of the Minnesota secondary. Cowboys 34, Vikings 28.

Vikings vs. Ravens

Photo: Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings head on the road to play a tough Ravens team. Lamar Jackson has done enough to give his team victories over strong competition, like the Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos. Baltimore has a run-heavy offense that is actually efficient, which gives the team the ability to close out an opponent like Minnesota late. Ravens 17, Vikings 14.

Vikings vs. Chargers

Photo: AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

The Chargers are good this year, but the Vikings have an offense that’s hard to stop. And Los Angeles’ defense is not great. If my predictions are correct, Minnesota will be 0-2 after the bye week, making this game a must-win. The Vikings pull out some trick plays and throw the kitchen sink at a streaky Chargers team. Vikings 28, Chargers 17.

Packers vs. Vikings

Photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone

The Vikings could possibly get Patrick Peterson back this week. But the Minnesota defense will have to be perfect against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense in a dome. I think Green Bay has found its stride, and Minnesota pays for it in Week 11. Packers 30, Vikings 24.

Vikings vs. 49ers

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

The last time these two teams faced off, the 49ers defeated the Vikings en route to a Super Bowl appearance. But now things have changed. The 49ers offense isn’t what it used to be. San Francisco’s defense might be worse than Minnesota’s, too. Minnesota pulls away. Vikings 21, 49ers 17.

Vikings vs. Lions

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Vikings played the Lions close in the teams’ first matchup of the season. But at this point, Detroit will be truly down and out, with Minnesota looking to make an end-of-season playoff push. I think the Vikings pull away, and the Lions throw the ball to make it seem closer than it was. Vikings 27, Lions 21.

Steelers vs. Vikings

Photo: Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

For once, the Vikings have a better quarterback than the Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger, a future Hall of Famer, is not the player he once was. Minnesota makes things interesting at the end of the year with a victory over the Pittsburgh. Vikings 20, Steelers 13.

Vikings vs. Bears

Photo; AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Bears’ offense has looked lackluster under QB Justin Fields so far. The Vikings bring the pressure and move on with a big road win. Vikings 17, Bears 10.

Rams vs. Vikings

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota used to get the better of Matthew Stafford when he was the starting quarterback in Detroit. However, Stafford has found his stride in Los Angeles, and he gets revenge on the Vikings, just like he did with the Bears earlier in the year. Rams 34, Vikings 10.

Vikings vs. Packers

Photo: AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Weirdly enough, I think the Vikings are better off playing the Packers in Lambeau. Let’s face it: Minnesota will have plenty of fans in attendance, and the harsh conditions can work in a run-heavy team’s favor. The Vikings run through the Packers defense. Vikings 14, Packers 10.

Bears vs. Vikings

Dec 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

At 9-7 under this prediction so far, the Vikings might need this game for postseason seeding. Minnesota beats a Chicago team that’s not ready to keep offensively. Vikings 28, Bears 23.

Final record: 10-7

