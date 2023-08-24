Predicting the record of every SEC East team in 2023

The 2023 college football season will be the end of an era across the sport and in the SEC. It will be the SEC’s last season with 14 teams as Oklahoma and Texas are set to join the conference in 2024.

The move will cause several changes across the conference, not only will two massive brands be joining, but the conference will be getting rid of divisions and the SEC Championship Game will include the two top teams with the best records.

With 2023 being the last season for some programs to win their first-ever divisional title, it is set to be a fascinating season with several new head coaches as well as some that could soon feel their seats start to heat up if they have another disappointing season.

With the start of the 2023 season just days away, here is a prediction of the final record of every team in the SEC East. You can read our predictions for the SEC West here.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Overall: 3-9

Conference: 0-8

Vanderbilt is headed in the right direction under Clark Lea, but they have a ways until they are able to compete in the SEC. They shocked Florida and Kentucky last year and will need to pull out a couple more upsets to pick up some conference wins.

Missouri Tigers

Overall: 4-8

Conference: 1-7

Eli Drinkwitz is killing it on the recruiting trail but has just a 17-19 record in three seasons at Missouri. I’m expecting another tough season but that could change with winnable games against Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Kansas State.

Florida Gators

Overall: 4-8

Conference: 2-6

The Billy Napier era is off to a slower start than many expected and that will continue in his second season in charge of the Gators. He is making progress but had a bigger rebuild than many expected and they are behind several teams in the East right now. Facing Utah and Florida State out of conference doesn’t help their record.

Kentucky Wildcats

Overall: 8-4

Conference: 4-4

The Wildcats took a step back last season but the additions of Devon Leary at quarterback and Liam Cohen returning as offensive coordinator should help. They just don’t have the talent to beat Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee and their game against South Carolina is winnable but I’m taking the Gamecocks.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Overall: 8-4

Conference: 5-3

The Gamecocks have a tough but extremely fun out-of-conference schedule, playing North Carolina and Clemson. They can start the season with a win over North Carolina but Clemson will be a much tougher task. Conference losses against Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M will prevent them from reaching 10 wins but Shane Beamer has them heading in the right direction.

Tennessee Volunteers

Overall: 10-2

Conference: 6-2

The Vols are entering the season with plenty of hype after last year’s season and I’m expecting another 10-win season. That optimism will be tempered though with losses to Georgia and Alabama.

Georgia Bulldogs

Overall: 12-0

Conference: 8-0

The Bulldogs are the top team in the country and while they have a new quarterback in Carson Beck, they have an easy schedule and the talent to go perfect in the regular season and return to Atlanta.

