Predicting Rams’ remaining schedule: How many wins in final 8 games?

With just eight games remaining on the Rams’ schedule this season, we’ve reached the halfway point in the 2021 campaign – even though there’s no official midseason mark due to the 17-game schedule.

The Rams cruised to a 7-2 start, suffering losses only to the Cardinals and Titans. Their schedule will get tougher in the second half with games against the Cardinals, Packers, Ravens, Vikings and 49ers still on deck, but they still should be favored in most of their remaining matchups.

Looking ahead, we predicted whether the Rams will win or lose each of their last eight games. Currently sitting at 7-2, how many wins are left on their schedule?

Week 10: at 49ers

At 3-5, the 49ers aren’t completely out of it yet, but it’s hard to look at their past schedule and feel they’re a very good team. They beat the Lions, Eagles and Bears, none of which are impressive wins, and they also got blown out by the Colts. Their most recent loss to the Cardinals was by 14 points and Arizona didn’t have Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins.

The Rams will win on Monday night and snap their four-game losing streak to the 49ers. This game will come down to containing Deebo Samuel and preventing interior pressure on Matthew Stafford.

Prediction: Win (8-2)

Week 11: BYE

The Rams hit their bye just after the midway point in the season, coming at a good time between games against the 49ers and Packers. It’s especially beneficial because it prevents the Rams from having to play on a short week following their Monday night game against San Francisco.

Week 12: at Packers

This is arguably the toughest game left on the Rams’ schedule. When fully healthy, the Packers are one of the best teams in football. They beat the Cardinals without their top receivers and were competitive against the Chiefs without Aaron Rodgers, further proving that Green Bay is a Super Bowl contender when healthy.

The Rams will have some trouble slowing down Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, while Green Bay’s pass rush could also cause problems for the Rams, particularly on the interior with Kenny Clark.

Prediction: Loss (8-3)

Week 13: vs. Jaguars

The Jaguars stunned the Bills in Week 9, pulling off the biggest upset of the season so far. However, despite that shocking victory, they don’t pose much of a threat to the Rams, especially with this game being played at SoFi Stadium.

So long as the Rams don’t shoot themselves in the foot like they did against the Titans, they’ll take care of the Jaguars at home with a double-digit win.

Prediction: Win (9-3)

Week 14: at Cardinals

The Cardinals are a legitimately good team and they’ve shown that several times this season. They lead the league in scoring and have the highest point differential in the NFL, earning wins over the Titans, Rams, Browns and 49ers (twice) already. They likely would’ve beaten the Packers, too, if A.J. Green hadn’t screwed up the last play that resulted in an end zone interception.

It’s hard to imagine the Cardinals sweeping the Rams after the way Los Angeles dominated them in the last four years, but this is a different Arizona team.

Prediction: Loss (9-4)

Week 15: vs. Seahawks

I just don’t think the Seahawks are a very good team, even with Russell Wilson healthy. Their defense gives up way too many yards, the offense is reliant on Wilson’s playmaking ability and the offensive line is subpar.

The Rams handled the Seahawks easily in their first meeting and although this one will be closer, I still see the Rams winning at home in Week 15. Seattle simply doesn’t have the overall talent of a Super Bowl contender like the Rams do.

Prediction: Win (10-4)

Week 16: at Vikings

The Vikings are a tough team to figure out. On one hand, they don’t turn the ball over, have a star running back and one of the best wide receiver tandems in football. On the other hand, their defense isn’t great and Kirk Cousins isn’t a quarterback who will carry his team.

Their five losses have come to good teams – the Bengals, Cardinals, Browns, Cowboys and Ravens – but they also barely beat the Lions and Panthers. The Rams will take care of business on the road in this one and beat the Vikings.

Prediction: Win (11-4)

Week 17: at Ravens

The Ravens have two really impressive wins on their schedule against the Chiefs and Chargers. They also have an ugly loss to the Bengals and overtime loss to the Raiders, so there’s been plenty of good and bad with this team. What makes the Ravens a serious problem for the Rams is their running ability.

The Rams don’t exactly have the linebackers to match up with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ deceptive running game, which forces defenders to make split-second decisions and reads at the mesh point when Baltimore uses read-options. With this game being in Baltimore, it could be tough for the Rams to travel across the country and beat the Ravens.

Prediction: Loss (11-5)

Week 18: vs. 49ers

Will Trey Lance be starting by this point? Will the Rams have anything to play for if they’ve already locked up a playoff spot? There are a lot of variables when looking at the final week of the season but regardless, I think the Rams will sweep the 49ers.

Being at home and wrapping up the season against a division rival, the Rams will close things out with a win over the 49ers as long as they can stay relatively healthy.

Prediction: Win (12-5)

