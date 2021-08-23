Predicting Rams’ next 5 cuts before Tuesday’s 80-man roster deadline

The second roster deadline is nearly upon us, with teams needing to cut down from 85 players to only 80 before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon. With the depth the Los Angeles Rams have right now, there are sure to be some tough decisions to make because even the players buried on the depth chart are quality talents.

But with the deadline looming, here are the five players who could be cut as the Rams continue to pare down their roster.

WR Jeremiah Haydel

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Haydel has fallen behind J.J. Koski and Landen Akers on the depth chart and doesn’t appear to be seriously in the mix for a role as a returner. He played just 12 snaps against the Raiders compared to 75 and 65 for Koski and Akers, respectively, so the Rams are already having a hard time finding snaps for Haydel. They have enough depth at wide receiver and a solid return specialist in Tutu Atwell, so Haydel may be expendable at this point in the offseason – especially if Trishton Jackson can return from injury for the preseason finale.

TE Kyle Markway

Markway played only one offensive snap and one defensive snap on Saturday night, while Jacob Harris, Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins all got much longer looks. Markway isn’t going to make the team and is currently slotted in as the No. 6 tight end, a role that doesn’t necessarily exist on any 53-man roster because teams just don’t need that many tight ends. The Rams can easily get away with playing three tight ends in the preseason finale if they cut Markway. They practically did this weekend, seeing as he played just one snap.

DB Tyler Hall

(AP Photo/Ringo Chiu )

Hall didn’t play a single snap against the Raiders, though it’s unclear if that was a coach’s decision or due to injury. He’s buried on the depth chart – and in fact, isn’t even listed on the Rams’ unofficial depth chart. They have an abundance of defensive backs to deploy in the preseason finale against the Broncos, making Hall a player who’s likely going to be cut. He just hasn’t made enough of an impression, while others such as JuJu Hughes and J.R. Reed have.

LS Steven Wirtel

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Wirtel did an impressively good job as the Rams’ holder this weekend after Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was thrown into that role unexpectedly and didn’t have any issues despite the short notice. However, Matthew Orzech appears to be the favorite to win the long snapper job over Wirtel. If the Rams don’t need another week to evaluate the position, it’d be wise to move on now because two long snappers aren’t needed.

DB Donovan Olumba

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Olumba had a tough night against the Raiders and may be falling behind at cornerback. He bit on a double-move from Marcell Ateman, allowing what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. His PFF grade fell off after a decent preseason opener (72.1), slipping all the way to 48.4 against the Raiders. It may seem unwise to cut two defensive backs in the same week, but the Rams are rich with talent in the secondary. After playing every snap against Vegas, the Rams have likely had enough time to evaluate Olumba’s spot on the roster.

