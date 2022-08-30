Predicting Rams’ initial 16-man practice squad for 2022

Although the Rams cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, they’ll really get to carry 69 players for the 2022 season. That’s because the NFL permits teams to have 16 players on the practice squad.

Up to two players per week can be elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster, allowing them to play in regular-season games. So it’s not simply a place to stash young talent. Veterans are also permitted to land on the practice squad.

If the Rams want to sign a player they recently cut to the practice squad, that player must clear waivers on Wednesday. After that, teams can begin assembling their 16-man squad.

Here’s who we predict will land on the Rams’ practice squad initially.

S Dan Isom

Isom signed with the Rams as an undrafted rookie this year, entering the NFL out of Washington State. He’s an aggressive safety with good instincts, as shown by his game-sealing interception against the Chargers in Week 1 of the preseason.

He’d be a good player to have for safety depth.

TE Roger Carter Jr.

The Rams can’t go with just two tight ends total on the 53-man roster and practice squad. Carter would at least give them another tight end to lean on in the event that Tyler Higbee or Brycen Hopkins gets injured.

OLB Benton Whitley

The practice squad is a perfect place for young pass rushers to land. Whitley can spend some time on the practice squad before potentially getting elevated at some point, working on his pass-rush moves and run defense for the time being.

CB Duron Lowe

Lowe was a pleasant surprise in the preseason, even though he didn’t make any big plays. The undrafted rookie has some potential in the secondary despite being on the smaller side, making eight tackles and breaking up two passes in the preseason this year.

WR Landen Akers

The Rams don’t need to keep many wide receivers on the practice squad, given how many they retained on the 53-man roster, but Akers is a perfect candidate to stick around. The Rams have been developing him since last year, spending most of his rookie season on the practice squad. He should have a good feel for this offense.

Story continues

RB Trey Ragas

Ragas was the Rams’ most effective running back in the preseason finale, gaining 52 yards on 11 carries. Given the nature of the position and the number of injuries that have occurred to Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. over the years, Ragas should be a priority for the practice squad.

LB Jake Gervase

With Jake Hummel making the 53-man roster, Gervase is a good candidate for the practice squad. He’s an experienced player who has lined up at safety and linebacker, so he provides value in that regard if the Rams were to suffer major injuries at either position.

WR Jacob Harris

Harris was one of the biggest surprises of cutdown day for the Rams, and certainly is someone they’ll want to bring back on the practice squad. But that’ll only happen if he clears waivers, which isn’t a given. His athleticism and potential could pique the interest of another team and force the Rams to lose him.

OLB Chris Garrett

Garrett was a really promising player out of Concordia, dominating as one of the best pass rushers in Division II history. However, he struggled to stay healthy last year and also dealt with an injury this summer that kept him out of the first two preseason games. He’s a perfect candidate to develop on the practice squad.

OT A.J. Arcuri

Arcuri was the Rams’ only draft pick not to make the team, and it was presumably close between him and Bobby Evans. The Rams should want to bring him back and keep him on the practice squad after seeing some encouraging play in the preseason from the rookie out of Michigan State. He has plenty of potential as a future swing tackle.

DL Earnest Brown IV

Brown missed the cut last year, too, and wound up on the practice squad. I would assume he’ll land there again as a former fifth-round pick. The Rams need defensive linemen to round out the depth chart, even if it is on the practice squad. Brown is still a player who can contribute at defensive end.

CB Grant Haley

Haley was a standout player in the preseason, ranking second on the team with 19 tackles in only three games. He also had one QB hit and made three tackles on special teams, showing he can contribute in two phases. If he does make the practice squad, he’s someone I can see getting elevated on game days for special teams work.

OL Chandler Brewer

Brewer was disappointing in the preseason and fell behind his teammates along the offensive line. The Rams like his skill set and considered him their “draft pick” on the offensive line last year after returning from his COVID opt-out, so there’s no reason to believe they’ve moved on completely from him.

LB Anthony Hines

Linebacker depth isn’t great for the Rams, with four players on the 53-man roster. Hines can help on special teams if an injury were to occur ahead of him, and he also looked comfortable on defense during the preseason.

OLB Brayden Thomas

Thomas was one of the many undrafted free agents cut by the Rams on Tuesday, but he’s among the better players from that group. He had a handful of good rushes during the preseason, he just wasn’t consistent enough. He’d benefit from a year on the practice squad.

DL Elijah Garcia

You can never really have too many defensive linemen on the roster, including the practice squad. Right now, Garcia is known as the guy Aaron Donald choked in that training camp drill, but it’s impressive that he made it to this round of cuts and he could slip through waivers and onto the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire