Predicting Rams’ 2023 record with game-by-game picks

The Rams are just days away from kicking off their 2023 season. Though expectations are low for Los Angeles this year, it’s hard not to be excited about some of the young players on the roster.

Obviously, Cooper Kupp’s injury puts a damper on things a bit, but the Rams still have a chance to remain competitive, even if Kupp does miss some time.

Looking ahead to this season, I predicted the outcome of every game on the Rams’ schedule, resulting in a final record projection. Sorry to report that the Rams aren’t going 17-0, but just finishing with a winning record will feel like a major accomplishment for the NFL’s second-youngest team.

Here’s how I see the season going for Los Angeles.

Week 1 at Seahawks

It’s looking like Cooper Kupp probably won’t be available in this one after aggravating his hamstring injury last week, which is a significant loss for the Rams – and will lead to the first loss on their 2023 record. Seattle may not be a perfect team, but its ground game against the Rams’ potentially porous run defense is a recipe for disaster.

Prediction: Loss (0-1)

Week 2 vs. 49ers

The Rams have lost eight straight regular-season games to the 49ers and look like a worse team on paper this year than they have in any of the past four seasons. It’s hard to imagine the Rams defense slowing down San Francisco’s offense, which we now know will be led by Brock Purdy. Stopping Nick Bosa and the 49ers’ relentless pass rush will be a challenge, too.

Prediction: Loss (0-2)

Week 3 at Bengals

An 0-3 start seems very likely for the Rams this year, given the tough draw they’ve been dealt in the first three weeks. While the Seahawks and 49ers have solid passing attacks, Los Angeles’ secondary will be tested in a big way against Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals – and I’m not sure it’s a test they’re destined to pass.

Prediction: Loss (0-3)

Week 4 at Colts

Finally, a little bit of a break for Los Angeles. The Colts already looked like a weaker team on paper and now they won’t have Jonathan Taylor for the first four weeks, which the Rams won’t complain about one bit. Against a rookie quarterback, this is the game the Rams must win early in the season.

Prediction: Win (1-3)

Week 5 vs. Eagles

Sorry, but the Rams aren’t going to beat the defending NFC champions, who seemingly got better this offseason and have one of the best rosters from top to bottom in the NFL. From Jalen Hurts to the receivers to a stout defensive front, the Eagles present a lot of challenges for the Rams.

Prediction: Loss (1-4)

Week 6 vs. Cardinals

Another must-win game for the Rams in the first half of the season comes against Arizona in Week 6. We don’t know whether Kyler Murray will be back in time for this one but even if he is, the Cardinals own the worst roster in the league. Star quarterback or not, the Rams have to beat Arizona at home to keep this season afloat.

Prediction: Win (2-4)

Week 7 vs. Steelers

Even with Kenny Pickett potentially enjoying a breakout season, I think the Steelers are a team the Rams can handle. They don’t have a particularly potent passing attack and Najee Harris isn’t the most efficient runner, so the Rams should be able to keep this one competitive and win it at home.

Prediction: Win (3-4)

Week 8 at Cowboys

The Cowboys present a lot of problems for the Rams, from their loaded receiving corps to a rushing attack led by Tony Pollard that should create some big plays. Oh, and they have a guy named Micah Parsons, who teams have to game plan for to the extent that they do with Aaron Donald. This is a tough matchup for Los Angeles, especially on the road.

Prediction: Loss (3-5)

Week 9 at Packers

We’ll have a good idea of what type of quarterback Jordan Love is by this point in the season, but as long as he isn’t one of the worst in the NFL, the Packers will be tough to beat. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon are a difficult duo to get on the ground in the running game and Green Bay’s defense features Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary.

Prediction: Loss (3-6)

Week 11 vs. Seahawks

I don’t think the Rams will get swept by the Seahawks for a second straight year, and this is the matchup of the two that they’re more likely to win. They’ll be at home and Kupp will be back, which are two big differences compared to their opening game this week in Seattle. At this point in the season, it’s a pivotal divisional game for Los Angeles.

Prediction: Win (4-6)

Week 12 at Cardinals

Week 13 vs. Browns

The Browns could surprise some people this year if Deshaun Watson plays the way he did in Houston. Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb and Za’Darius Smith are difference-makers for Cleveland and give the Browns the advantage over the Rams in this Week 13 matchup in Los Angeles.

Prediction: Loss (5-7)

Week 14 at Ravens

As long as Lamar Jackson is on the field in this game, the Rams are unlikely to win. The Ravens’ rushing attack will have its way with Los Angeles, and with Todd Monken taking over as the offensive coordinator, the expectation is that the passing attack – with Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Mark Andrews – will improve, too.

Prediction: Loss (5-8)

Week 15 vs. Commanders

I’m not as high on the Commanders as some others, mostly because it’s tough to buy much stock in Sam Howell as the starting quarterback. There’s no denying the Commanders’ defensive talent, but their offense shouldn’t scare the Rams very much. I think Los Angeles steals one here late in the season, just barely keeping hope alive before the final three weeks.

Prediction: Win (6-8)

Week 16 vs. Saints

The fact that this one is in Los Angeles and not New Orleans makes a big difference, but the Saints could still be better than expected this year with Derek Carr taking over. Chris Olave and Michael Thomas present some tough matchups at wide receiver for the Rams secondary and a big play or two could be what decides a win or loss in this game.

Prediction: Loss (6-9)

Week 17 at Giants

Beating the Giants will likely come down to slowing the running game. The passing attack will be better with the arrival of Darren Waller, which should worry the Rams a little bit, but stopping Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley on the ground is priority No. 1 – in addition to not letting the Giants’ pass rush tee off on Matthew Stafford.

Prediction: Win (7-9)

Week 18 at 49ers

The 49ers will most likely need this game. The Rams won’t. Though I don’t think Los Angeles will lay down for its division rival and mail it in for the finale, this is a tough game for the Rams to win no matter the circumstance. They’ll be on the road after just making a cross-country trip to New York and the 49ers’ physicality could wear on the Rams from start to finish.

Prediction: Loss (7-10)

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire