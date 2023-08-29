Predicting Rams’ 16-man practice squad following final roster cuts

With the Rams’ initial 53-man roster set, the next step is assembling their practice squad. They can keep 16 players on the practice squad and typically, those 16 players are guys who were cut by the Rams on cutdown day.

Los Angeles can begin building its practice squad on Wednesday afternoon, but in order for players to be available to be signed, they must clear waivers – at least for those who are subject to waivers.

Here’s who we think the Rams could sign to their practice squad to start this season, keeping them in Los Angeles to develop a little bit longer.

DE Marquise Copeland

Copeland was perhaps the biggest surprise cut by the Rams this summer. They signed him to a one-year deal in free agency this offseason and he appeared poised to help replace A’Shawn Robinson at defensive end, but he apparently didn’t do enough to earn that starting spot – or even a backup role.

OLB Daniel Hardy

Hardy was active for just six games as a rookie last year and struggled in the preseason this summer, which led to him being cut in Year 2. The Rams still don’t have a lot of pass-rush depth or talent, so Hardy could still contribute down the line if someone gets hurt and he’s available on the practice squad.

OLB Keir Thomas

Thomas was the Rams’ best edge rusher this preseason, yet it still didn’t land him a spot on the team. He led them with six pressures and three sacks, making eight tackles in the three games he played. Thomas looked like he was going to be a contributor this year after the preseason he had but he’ll have to continue proving himself in practice before he lands on the 53-man roster.

G Logan Bruss

The Rams waited until the final moments to waive Bruss, which suggests it was a tough decision. If he makes it through waivers, he’s an obvious candidate to land on the practice squad and continue developing, either at right guard or tackle. The Rams can’t give up on him completely, even after surprisingly cutting him.

CB Robert Rochell

Rochell is a former fourth-round pick with a lot of athleticism, which makes him someone that should stick on the practice squad. Given his preseason play, it’s hard to imagine any team claiming him off waivers, which gives the Rams a good chance to sign him to the practice squad. They don’t have much cornerback depth with only five on the active roster, so Rochell can help in that regard.

WR Tyler Johnson

Johnson was also one of the final three cuts by the Rams, indicating it wasn’t an easy call. He’s produced in the NFL before and was their top receiver in the preseason, so it would be logical for them to bring him back in hopes that he can be their seventh receiver and potentially be activated on some game days.

S Tanner Ingle

Ingle was waived in the first round of cuts but he’s a player the Rams shouldn’t give up on. He may be undersized, but he plays with an edge and is a capable defender near the line of scrimmage, as we saw in the preseason opener when he recorded a sack against the Chargers. Ingle is a safety worth keeping in Los Angeles to help develop.

S Quindell Johnson

Johnson flashed in the preseason finale when he had 10 tackles, one sack and a pass breakup, but it wasn’t enough to land him a spot on the team as an undrafted rookie. He’s a versatile defensive back who can play safety or in the slot, which is something the Rams should covet in the secondary. He has a lot of potential, even if he didn’t always show it throughout the offseason.

OT A.J. Arcuri

Arcuri was a seventh-round pick last year and was active for eight games, making one start as a rookie. He’s a massive tackle at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, but he hasn’t developed into an NFL-caliber player just yet. A year on the practice squad, while also providing some additional depth as a potential call-up player at some point this season, will do him some good.

WR Austin Trammell

Trammell was one of the Rams’ better receivers this preseason and he’s had experience in this system after spending last year in Los Angeles. He’s a perfect player to keep on the practice squad as an emergency option at wide receiver, even if he’s not the biggest or fastest receiver.

CB Cameron McCutcheon

Cornerback depth is important in the NFL, and keeping McCutcheon on the practice squad gives the Rams a little more insurance at an important position. He was one of the Rams’ highest-graded defenders this preseason and allowed just three catches on 10 targets for a total of 36 yards.

QB Brett Rypien

The Rams only have two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster but they should keep at least one more on the practice squad. Unless they go out and sign someone else from another team, Rypien makes a lot of sense as a practice squad player because of the familiarity he gained with the Rams this offseason.

WR Xavier Smith

Smith has some potential as a return specialist, even if that wasn’t always on display this preseason. He made it through the first round of cuts, which was encouraging to see, and the Rams could keep him on the practice squad as an option in case their current return plan doesn’t work out.

TE Nikola Kalinic

Kalinic played seven games and started two for the Colts last season, so he at least has some NFL experience. He had a decent preseason and graded out at 70.7 as a run blocker, which is an important part of playing tight end in the Rams offense – and any offense, really.

K Tanner Brown

Brown was one of the best kickers in the country last year but he struggled in the preseason this August and only made two of his four field goal attempts. The Rams didn’t give him many chances in games but he also didn’t capitalize on the limited opportunities he did have. He’s not a bad young kicker to have on the practice squad in case things get shaky again at the position.

LB Jaiden Woodbey

The Rams only kept three inside linebackers on the 53-man roster, which is a small number. Woodbey was one of the final linebackers the team cut so he could be someone they want to bring back on the practice squad to provide some depth behind Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom and Jake Hummel.

