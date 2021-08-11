Predicting the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Who's next in the Hall?

Last weekend was a special one in Canton, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrined its 2020 and 2021 classes. With those two classes now officially in the Hall of Fame, the attention turns to the candidates for the class of 2022. Which NFL legends will be receiving their gold jacket next summer? Here is our best guess at predicting the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. (Note: These predictions do not include coaches or senior nominees.)

Torry Holt

Career Statistics/Accolades: 920 receptions, 13,382 yards, 74 touchdowns, seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, two-time NFL receiving yards leader (2000, 2003), NFL receptions leader (2003), Super Bowl champion (XXXIV), NFL 2000s All-Decade team. Teams Played For: St. Louis Rams (1999-2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009), New England Patriots (2010 offseason). Holt was one of the Rams' most dangerous weapons during the "Greatest Show on Turf" era, helping St. Louis to a Super Bowl win over the Titans during the 1999 season. Holt's resume should be more than enough to get him into the Hall of Fame as a member of the 2022 class -- especially with Calvin Johnson getting in on his first try.

DeMarcus Ware

Career Statistics/Accolades: 657 tackles, 171 tackles for loss, 138.5 sacks, 35 forced fumbles, nine-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, two-time NFL sacks leader (2008, 2010), two-time Butkus Award winner (2008, 2011), Super Bowl Champion (L), NFL 2000s All-Decade team. Teams Played For: Dallas Cowboys (2005-13), Denver Broncos (2014-16). Ware was one of the most feared pass rushers in football throughout the 2000s, making him the most likely of any first-ballot candidate to make it to Canton in 2022. Ware ranks fourth all-time in tackles for loss and ninth all-time in sacks, giving opposing offensive tackles nightmares from the moment he entered the league to the day he announced his retirement.

Richard Seymour

Career Statistics/Accolades: 496 tackles, 91 tackles for loss, 57.5 sacks, seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, three-time Super Bowl Champion (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX), NFL 2000s All-Decade team. Teams Played For: New England Patriots (2001-08), Oakland Raiders (2009-12). Seymour played an instrumental role in New England's three-peat in the early 2000s, dominating at both defensive end and defensive tackle. His production tailed off during his stint with the Raiders, but Seymour remains a Hall of Fame-caliber defensive lineman nonetheless.

Tony Boselli

Career Statistics/Accolades: 91 games played (90 starts at left tackle), five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year (1998), NFL 1990s All-Decade team. Teams Played For: Jacksonville Jaguars (1995-2001), Houston Texans (2002). Boselli played just seven seasons in the NFL -- he never suited up for the Texans -- but longevity is no longer a pre-requisite to enter the Hall of Fame. Boselli was dominant at left tackle throughout his career with the Jaguars, earning three straight All-Pro selections from 1997-99 in an era loaded with elite players at the position.

Zach Thomas

Career Statistics/Accolades: 1,734 tackles, 74 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, seven-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, two-time NFL Alumni Linebacker of the Year (1998, 2006), AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year (1996), NFL 2000s All-Decade team. Teams Played For: Miami Dolphins (1996-2007), Dallas Cowboys (2008), Kansas City Chiefs (2009 offseason). Frankly, Thomas' enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is long overdue. He was one of the best middle linebackers of his era, registering eight seasons in which he totaled more than 150 tackles. This should be the year Thomas receives his Hall of Fame bust.

Devin Hester

Career Statistics/Accolades: 11,028 return yards, 19 total return touchdowns (14 punt return touchdowns, five kick return touchdowns), four-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, three-time NFL Alumni Special Teams Player of the Year (2006-07, 2010), NFL 2000s All-Decade team, NFL 2010s All-Decade team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time team. Teams Played For: Chicago Bears (2006-13), Atlanta Falcons (2014-15), Baltimore Ravens (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016). Hester's Hall of Fame prospects are somewhat of a polarizing topic given his return specialist status. With that being said, Hester is the greatest return man the NFL has ever seen. That should be enough to land him in Canton as a first-ballot selection.

LeRoy Butler

Career Statistics/Accolades: 889 tackles, 38 interceptions, 20.5 sacks, 15 pass defenses, 13 forced fumbles, four-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, Super Bowl Champion (XXXI), NFL 1990s All-Decade team. Teams Played For: Green Bay Packers (1990-2001). Another player whose enshrinement in Canton is long overdue, Butler starred at strong safety with the Packers and played a major part in Green Bay's Super Bowl XXXI win over the Patriots. Butler's wait to receive his gold jacket likely ends this year.

