Predicting Power Five teams to make College Football Playoff in 2024

The College Football Playoff semifinal games were decided on Monday. Regardless of what team you support, it was perhaps the most entertaining semifinal since the first one in 2014.

The Texas Longhorns participated in the four-team playoff for the first time this season. It was the final four team tournament before we see expansion to 12 teams in 2024.

We feel good about the Longhorns’ chances of making it into a 12-team playoff next season. Texas has a strong proof of concept after going 12-2, winning the Big 12 title and shellacking Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Even so, the task ahead for the team involves facing its first SEC schedule with a trip to face the Michigan Wolverines in nonconference play.

Let’s predict which 10 teams from the Power Five will be included in the 12-team playoff.

Georgia should play with vengeance on their mind in 2024. Whether they make it back to the title game is still to be seen, but the Bulldogs are probably the most likely team to make a 12-team playoff next season.

The Tide fell short against Michigan in the Rose Bowl, but should be back in the mix in 2024. Alabama has made more playoff appearances than anyone, and quarterback Jalen Milroe should be primed for a Heisman run next season.

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns enter the SEC in 2024, but the schedule is as favorable as the team could have asked to receive. Texas should have the upper hand in its rivalry games against Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Arkansas with an experienced and improving starter in Quinn Ewers. With Georgia and Michigan on the schedule, 10-2 should get the team into the 12-team playoff.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan faces a few of the best football minds in the college game in 2024. Washington’s Kalen DeBour, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, USC’s Lincoln Riley and Oregon’s Dan Lanning join Ohio State on the Wolverines’ schedule. Like Texas, 10-2 should get the Wolverines in next season.

Who wins the Big 12’s automatic bid in 2024? Let’s lean toward the team that forced six turnovers against Oklahoma on its way to a 38-24 win. Head coach Jed Fisch is building something special at Arizona and takes over the Big 12 in his first season in the conference.

“𝘞𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘦𝘳… 𝘞𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘯.” ✍️ ~ @oregonfootball @CoachDanLanning on the #Ducks finishing their story#FiestaBowl 🏈🌵🦆 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Y8V1XLK7sW — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) January 1, 2024

Oregon shouldn’t miss a beat as it transitions from starting quarterback Bo Nix to Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel. The Ducks should give the Big Ten difficulty with its high powered offensive style.

Somebody has to win the ACC’s title game and automatic bid. The addition of former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagelelei puts the team in position to take home the conference championship again in 2024.

Even with the uncertainty surrounding Ohio State because of questions at the quarterback position, it’s difficult to picture the Buckeyes finishing outside the top 12 teams. The Buckeyes sneak into the tournament.

Ole Miss added a dominant bowl victory over Penn State to an impressive early transfer portal haul in the early portal window. The Rebels should be a Top 10 team in 2024.

The Big 12 gets two teams into the 12-team playoff. Albeit, they won’t be among the original members of the Big 12. Veteran quarterback Cam Rising returns from injury and leads the Utes into a playoff spot.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire