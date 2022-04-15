Predicting potential transfer destinations for Alabama WR Agiye Hall

Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall recently announced his entrance to the NCAA transfer portal. Just a day before he entered the portal, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Hall was suspended from the program for violating team rules.

Hall was a true freshman in 2021 and recorded four catches for 72 yards.

The rising sophomore was expected to see a rise in playing time, seeing as three starting wide receivers for the Crimson Tide left the program for the 2022 NFL draft.

It is extremely unlikely that Hall makes a return to Alabama in 2022. Considering how public he was with his frustrations, hey may look to go somewhere in spite of the Crimson Tide.

Here are five potential landing spots for wide receiver Agiye Hall.

Florida

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

Hall was offered by Florida, but chose the Crimson Tide. The Florida-native wide receiver may look to stay in the SEC, which would make the Gators a very attractive program. It would all come down to if Billy Napier can offer Hall substantial playing time in 2022.

Miami

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Mario Cristobal left his job at Oregon to move back to Miami and help try and bring back ‘The U.’ The Hurricanes have a legitimate quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke, Hall is a very talented receiver that could help boost Van Dyke and the rest of the offense.

Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Harsin is gearing up for his second season at Auburn. After a wild offseason for Harsin, landing Hall from the transfer portal could lead to his name being mentioned in a positive light. Considering how frustrated Hall was, it would not be shock if he decided to join Alabama’s in-state rival.

Clemson

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Hall received an offer and plenty of interest from Clemson before he committed to the Crimson Tide. After an extremely disappointing 2021 season for the Tigers, Dabo Swinney may look to bring in Hall as a way to boost and replenish the programs wide receiver unit.

Texas

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley transferred out of the program and went straight to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. Sarkisian is a big fan of quick and physical wide receivers, if Hall was good enough for Saban, then he will gladly bring Hall as a transfer.

