Predicting the points for Week 2 matchups with Cynthia Frelund 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund predicts the points for Week 2 matchups on 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund predicts the points for Week 2 matchups on 'NFL Total Access'
The #49ers have officially listed George Kittle as 'questionable' again, though this time it comes with a little more optimism.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
Here's the team's complete injury report for Week 2.
The Packers only scored seven points against the Vikings, but the Bears defense is taking them as seriously as ever ahead of Sunday Night Football.
Will the Patriots bounce back and beat the Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL season? Here's a roundup of expert predictions for this matchup.
Here's how to watch the matchups on NFL+, the league's new streaming service.
The Patriots added a couple new players to their latest Week 2 injury report released Thursday.
Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II underwent an off-season procedure in July to address a core muscle injury. Source: Portland Trail Blazers @ NBA.com What's the buzz on Twitter? Mike Vorkunov @ MikeVorkunov Gary Payton II underwent surgery in July ...
Taking a look at six games from the Week 2 NFL slate from a betting perspective.
Sorting out all the possibilities for the Detroit Lions offensive line while dealing with injuries to Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson in Week 2
From time to time, the powers-that-be on Park Avenue with the power to overturn on-field rulings in any and every stadium become tempted to use replay review as a fresh look at a play. The standard that supposedly applies can be forgotten. The ruling on the field can be overturned only if clear and obvious [more]
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz further explained why he was so unimpressed with Trey Lance's first start -- and loss -- of the 2022 NFL season.
Raiders will be without 3 of their starters Sunday vs Cardinals
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what Wilson’s hand signals meant. “If you [more]
Matt Gay made a sarcastic reaction to the NFL fining the Rams kicker $5,000 for a uniform violation in the season opener, his pants not covering his knees.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 2. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs held off Justin Herbert and the Chargers 27-24 on Thursday Night Football to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was hurting after a shot to the ribs late in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs and head coach Brandon Staley offered an update on his condition on Friday afternoon. Staley said that Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage, which he noted was better than a fractured bone. He termed Herbert day-to-day [more]
The Cleveland Browns continue to look to churn the bottom of their roster, bringing in five for a tryout.
Punishment comes in different sizes, shapes and forms. For athletes − talent always trumps trouble.