Predicting Patriots’ starting offense before camp

It should be like night and day when comparing the New England Patriots’ 2022 offense to what they could look like in 2023.

The biggest change is obviously with the coaching staff with Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator and Adrian Klemm working with the offensive line. Those changes alone should make the Patriots significantly better on the offensive side of the ball.

But there have been more than just coaching changes.

The Patriots have added wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki in an effort to give the unit more firepower.

Since this is a prediction piece, I’m leaning towards the team making a significant upgrade at receiver by acquiring star wideout DeAndre Hopkins right before the start of training camp. It makes too much sense for both sides not to get a deal done.

So I’ve adjusted the starters accordingly when taking that potential blockbuster roster move into consideration.

Here are my projected offensive starters for New England in 2023:

QB Mac Jones

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

I hate to be the bearer of bad news for all of the Bailey Zappe lovers out there, but there will no quarterback controversy in New England. Mac Jones will take the field as the starter in training camp and carry that role into the season opener.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Even if the Patriots add another veteran running back, it will be as a secondary option behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who could break out as one of the best running backs in the NFL in 2023. Stevenson is a rare offensive talent coming off a year where he had 210 carries.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots need a true No. 1 receiver that can help them compete against a murderer’s row slate of AFC East opponents, and DeAndre Hopkins needs a team that can provide stability at the top, a strong defense and a quarterback that loves the game of football.

This also comes at a time when the Patriots might have the best offer on the table for the five-time All Pro wideout. I’m predicting the deal gets done at some point, and the Patriots get a new top receiver.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Without Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster would be considered the Patriots’ top receiving option. It would also open the door for either Kendrick Bourne or Tyquan Thornton to step up as starters.

Smith-Schuster is a reliable veteran receiving option that should make plays early and often for the Patriots on the football field.

WR DeVante Parker

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more underappreciated players in the league has to be DeVante Parker. He’s more than just a good receiver. If healthy, he could emerge as a great receiver in an offense that utilizes him effectively.

TE Hunter Henry

The Patriots signed Mike Gesicki in the offseason to create a strong one-two punch at tight end, but there’s no question that Hunter Henry will continue to lead the way at the position. He is one of Mac Jones’ favorite receiving targets for a reason.

LT Trent Brown

Trent Brown is a dominant enforcer when healthy and motivated. Considering all of the questions facing the offensive line, the Patriots will need the veteran left tackle to be both in 2023.

LG Cole Strange

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Cole Strange, a 2022 first-round draft pick, flashed at times in his rookie season. However, the Patriots will be hoping for a full-fledged takeoff in his second year.

While things are super thin right now for the team at offensive tackle, there’s plenty of intriguing young talent at the guard position for New England.

C David Andrews

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

David Andrews fought through injuries in an effort to help the flailing Patriots offense maintain some form of stability last season. As one of the team captains, it’s hard to envision the offensive line working without him as a starter.

RG Michael Onwenu

AP Photo/Paul Connors

There’s no arguing the fact that Michael Onwenu is the Patriots’ best offensive linemen. He was one of the best players at his position throughout the league last season, and barring an injury, I see no reason to think that will change in 2023.

RT Riley Reiff

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

There are a lot of questions that come with Riley Reiff as a starter, but there also aren’t a lot of great options behind him. The 34-year-old veteran will be in the starting lineup to kickstart the season, but don’t be surprised if the team begins to rotate opportunities if he struggles.

