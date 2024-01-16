Predicting Patriots coach Jerod Mayo’s staff in post-Bill Belichick era

The Jerod Mayo era has officially begun in New England.

He has some work to do to build up his staff in support of his new system. There will be ties to Bill Belichick on defense, as that defense will likely evolve into a system that is a foundation for coaches, much like the Kyle Shanahan-style offense is to the modern NFL offenses.

But Mayo will need to ensure that the staff is set up properly to develop, attract and retain talent to ultimately create an environment for winning. The modern NFL has thrived with former players taking the helm, and Mayo is next in line.

Building a staff and system will likely have Mayo’s personal touch, but it needs to be done properly, especially if they want to draft and develop one of the quarterbacks in the 2024 rookie class.

Let’s take a look at what Mayo could do to fill the staff around him and set up the team for the post-Belichick era:

Offensive Coordinator: Zac Robinson (Rams)

Defensive Coordinator: DeMarcus Covington (Patriots)

Special Teams Coordinator: Matthew Slater

Wide Receivers: Cortez Hankton (LSU)

Quarterbacks: K.J Black (Rams)

Tight Ends: Nick Caley (Rams)

Offensive Line: Nick Jones (Rams)

Running Backs: James White

Kick Returners: Troy Brown (Patriots)

Defensive Line: Keith Jones (Patriots)

Linebackers: Brian Jean-Mary (Tennessee)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Corners: Travaris Robinson (Alabama)

Defensive Assistant: Dont'a Hightower

Special Teams Assistant: Joe Houston (Patriots)

Strength and Conditioning: Moses Cabrera (Patriots)

Strength and Conditioning Assistant: Deron Mayo (Patriots)

