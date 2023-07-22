Predicting Packers initial training camp depth chart

The Green Bay Packers first training camp practice of the 2023 season begins on Wednesday, and with that, they will release their unofficial depth chart. Here is a prediction of what that might look like for each position group.

With this initial depth chart, it’s important to keep in mind that it is fluid, and how it is initially constructed will not be how it looks when the regular season begins, and it may not even be the same by the time the Packers play their first preseason game. A lot of movement, both up and down the depth chart, is going to take place once training camp practices begin, and the pads — the true differentiator — come on.

My interpretation of what I think the training camp depth chart will look like is largely based on what I saw during the five open practices during OTAs and minicamp. Although in the grand scheme of the offseason programs, that is a small sample size, there were still valuable insights to be gained.

Overall, there aren’t many starting jobs up for grabs, but some of the big training camp roster battles that will take place this summer in Green Bay are for the backup quarterback role, the third running back, the starting right tackle job, playing time along the interior defensive front, and the starting and backup safety roles.

Quarterback

Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford (8) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Danny Etling, Alex McGough

I won’t be surprised if the Packers have Danny Etling listed as the backup over Sean Clifford because they do value experience. Although Etling doesn’t have any NFL snaps, he has been in the Matt LaFleur offense for an entire season. But I went with Clifford because, based on what I saw during offseason programs, I thought he threw a better ball and had more standout moments than Etling. Clifford is also a fifth-round draft pick, so I have a hard time seeing the Packers keeping him off their final roster, and while certainly possible, it’s not a guarantee that Green Bay keeps three quarterbacks. McGough, as the new arrival, will be the fourth option to open camp.

Running back

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Tyler Goodson, Patrick Taylor, Lew Nichols, Emanual Wilson

We know who the first two spots on the depth chart belong to, but that third running back role is very much up for grabs. Similarly to quarterback, I could see Taylor being ahead of Goodson and Nichols with his experience, he’s now in his fourth season, but of the three, I thought Goodson stood out the most this spring. He has great burst and vision, making defenders miss, and can impact the passing game from the backfield or the slot. Where Taylor separates himself is with his special teams play, which will be a factor, but Goodson and Nichols both come with more upside on offense. For now, I have Taylor over Nichols because of his time with Green Bay.

Tight End

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Tight End: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Davis, Austin Allen

H-back/Full back: Josiah Deguara, Henry Pearson

NFI list: Camren McDonald

Matt LaFleur has mentioned on numerous occasions this offseason that the jump from college to the NFL for rookie tight ends is a difficult one. He would even say that it is the second-most difficult transition outside of quarterback. In short, between blocking and pass caching duties, there are just a lot of responsibilities that go into this role. This is a big reason why we rarely see rookie tight ends contribute significantly. But with that said, Luke Musgrave is going to have the opportunity to be an outlier as he looks to be a big part of this offense right away. He spent most of OTAs and minicamp with the starters. If I were to list Josiah Deguara with the tight ends, I would have him second on the depth chart behind Musgrave. Depending on the formation, particularly when there were two running backs on the field, he was working with the starting offense at times as well, and will see his fair share of snaps this season.

Wide Receiver

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Boundary: Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Duece Watts

Boundary: Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath, and Jadakis Bonds

Slot: Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, and Bo Melton

PUP list: Jeff Cotton

NFI list: Grant DuBose

The Green Bay receivers are inexperienced, but they are fast and have versatility. So putting them into categories of being a boundary target or a slot target is a bit of a formality as most will line up all over the formation this season. However, of note is that Jayden Reed was consistently playing in the slot with the starting offense over Samori Toure. A name to watch will be Malik Heath, who consistently made a catch or two during each Spring practice, but will have to maintain that momentum with the pads on if he is truly going to push for a roster spot. Grant DuBose, a seventh-round pick, is yet to practice and will have to play catch up when he returns.

Although there are a lot of question marks at this position, there is also an established top five, with Christian Watson as the top option on the depth chart followed by Romeo Doubs, Reed, Toure, and Dontayvion Wicks.

Offensive Line

Interior Defensive Line

(Photo by Kayla Wolf/Getty Images)

Defensive end: Kenny Clark, Colby Wooden, and Jason Lewan

Defensive tackle: TJ Slaton, Jonathan Ford, and Chris Slayton

Defensive end: Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, and Antonio Moultrie

This is a heavily rotated position with added versatility over the last two offseasons, so we will see many of these players filling different roles. When lined up in their base 3-4 defense during Spring practices, it was Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton in the middle, and Devonte Wyatt. When in nickel, which we will see a lot of, it was Clark and Slaton on running downs and Clark and Wyatt on passing downs. Rookie fourth-round pick Colby Wooden saw a lot of playing time with the starters during offseason programs. The big question in terms of roster construction is if Jonathan Ford can make the team as the sixth interior defender. To do so, he will have to stand out against the run, where there are major unknowns.

Edge Rusher

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Left: Preston Smith, JJ Enagbare, Brenton Cox, Keshawn Banks, and Kenneth Odumegwu

Right: Justin Hollins, Lukas Van Ness, La’Darius Hamilton, and Jonathan Garvin

PUP list: Rashan Gary

With Rashan Gary still sidelined through OTAs and minicamp, it was Justin Hollins who saw the most snaps across from Preston Smith with the starters. Last season, he took on a leadership role once joining the Packers and held up well against both the run and pass. Based on playing time this offseason and with what defenses (first, second, or third) each player was consistently with, overall, I would have Lukas Van Ness as the fourth option behind Smith, Hollins, and JJ Enagbare, followed by Brenton Cox, La’Darius Hamilton, and Jonathan Garvin.

Linebacker

Cornerback

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

Boundary: Jaire Alexander, Corey Ballentine, and Kiondre Thomas

Boundary: Rasul Douglas. Carrington Valentine, and Tyrell Ford

Slot: Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles, and William Hooper

PUP list: Eric Stokes

Matt LaFleur has already said that in Eric Stokes’ absence, we will see Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas on the boundary, with Keisean Nixon in the slot. Throughout the offseason programs, Corey Ballentine and Carrington Valentine emerged as the third and fourth boundary options, with both having some standout moments. Shemar Jean-Charles played a mixture of slot and boundary snaps this offseason but has primarily been a nickel option since being drafted. If you want an under-the-radar name to watch, keep tabs on Kiondre Thomas, who put together a really nice preseason for Green Bay in 2022.

Safety

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Safety: Darnell Savage, Tarvarius Moore, Innis Gaines, and Benny Sapp

Safety: Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson, and Dallin Leavitt

What we know right now is that Darnell Savage will be a starter, but after that, pretty much everything is up in the air. Rudy Ford started alongside of him during offseason programs, which makes sense given his experience in Joe Barry’s defense and the stability he was able to provide at safety last season. After that, Tarvarius Moore had the next most snaps with the starters, followed by Jonathan Owens. Of the group, rookie Anthony Johnson was the clear fifth option. Innis Gaines, meanwhile, spent a lot of time in the slot, as he did a season ago, and Dallin Leavitt is on this team to contribute on special teams. At most, the Packers will likely roster five safeties, which means two of the players just mentioned will be released.

Specialists

Green Bay Packers place kicker Anders Carlson (17) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

Kicker: Anders Carlson

Punter: Pat O’Donnell and Daniel Whelan

Long-snapper: Matt Orzech and Broughton Hatcher

Pat O’Donnell, with his experience, will be at the top of the depth chart, but could Daniel Whelan make a roster push? He packs some power and showcased that during minicamp. But for now, my guess is they stick with O’Donnell. For one, there is little cap savings in releasing him and having an experienced holder with a rookie kicker could be valuable. It will take a consistently good summer from Whelan coupled with the Packers wanting to find their long-term answer at punter, similar to what they are doing this season at kicker. At long-snapper, this is Matt Orzech’s job for the taking. He is a Super Bowl Champion with the L.A. Rams and signed a three-year deal.

