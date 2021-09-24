Predicting the outcome of each SEC football game in Week 4

The full swing of SEC play is getting underway, with five conference games heading into the weekend. The biggest of which is Arkansas and Texas A&M facing off each other in Arlington on CBS.

Alabama is one of three teams playing a nonconference matchup this weekend. Alongside in-state rival Auburn, the Crimson Tide will have a lesser opponent in town. Missouri is the other, traveling to the northeast to face off against Boston College.

Here is the full SEC schedule for Week 4. All times are central

Missouri at Boston College at 11 a.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt at 11 a.m.

LSU at Mississippi State at 11 a.m.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas (Arlington) at 2:30 p.m.

Georgia State at Auburn at 3 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina at 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida at 6 p.m.

Southern Miss at Alabama at 6:30 p.m.

An exciting slate is ahead of us! Here are my predictions for every single SEC game on the schedule Saturday:

Missouri at Boston College

Some press conference back and forth between both head coaches should make this one more interesting than before. Boston College has yet to play a Power Five opponent this season, getting wins over Colgate, UMass, and Temple. Dennis Grosel is still at starting quarterback after Phil Jurkovec suffered a wrist injury. Either way, neither have been too impressive. Missouri's strength is running back Tyler Badie. After going for over 200 yards against Central Michigan, he followed it up with solid performances in their last two. Get him plenty of touches and the Tigers fly back south with a win. Missouri 28 Boston College 17

Georgia at Vanderbilt

May as well be a home game for Georgia. Expect Nashville to be a red sea come Saturday afternoon. Georgia 63 Vanderbilt 14

LSU at Mississippi State

From this point on, every game going forward feels like a must-win for Ed Orgeron. Another year of losing to Mississippi State would just add to the fire under his seat. Luckily, the Bulldogs have done nothing to overly impress so far, especially coming off a loss to Memphis. As usual with Mike Leach, running the ball is never going to be the point of focus. They ride or die with Will Rogers airing out the ball. Going up against Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks spells bad news. Even if the cowbells try their hardest. Revenge on the mind of LSU gets the win. LSU 35 Mississippi State 27

Texas A&M vs Arkansas (Arlington)

In the best game of the week, Arkansas and Texas A&M travel to Jerry World for the Southwest Classic. I have gone back and forth with predictions. Seeing how Arkansas performed against Texas instills a lot of confidence. K.J. Jefferson and the Hogs' run game behind a solid offensive line gives you a reason to believe they could continue their undefeated streak. Especially with Aggie quarterback Hayes King still out. But Texas A&M's defense is going to be too tough to get by. If they can win in the trenches, it's over. Isaiah Spiller will be enough to carry the offense to a victory. Texas A&M 24 Arkansas 14

Georgia State at Auburn

Bryan Harsin has dominated both games against lesser opponents so far. Needing to respond after the Penn State loss, Auburn's energy will be high enough to put this one out of play early on. Even against a triple-option attack. Auburn 51 Georgia State 10

Kentucky at South Carolina

Kentucky remains the biggest sleeper within the SEC East. Usually, this type of game would be a litmus test to see if the Wildcats were for real. Getting an early-season win against Missouri has already proved Mark Stoops' squad can play. South Carolina is coming off a big loss to Georgia in which they only rushed for 91 yards. Quarterback Luke Doty is still getting his feet set after missing the first two games of the year. Markdown another road win within the conference. Kentucky 34 South Carolina 21

Tennessee at Florida

No team in the country had as good of a loss in the country as Florida apparently. Alabama came to town and was a missed extra point ended up being the difference. Running the ball was the difference last Saturday. Now, the Gators will be going up against a Tennessee defense giving up 54.3 yards per game on the ground. Emory Jones building off his performance last week will be the key in the Swamp. As for Tennessee, Josh Heupel's team is just not there yet. Florida is a much better team than Pittsburgh and the Vols struggled at times. Add in a ruckus crowd and this smells like a big UF win. Florida 41 Tennessee 24

Southern Miss at Alabama

