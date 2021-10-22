Predicting the outcome of each SEC football game in Week 8

Coming off a week with the virtual SEC East championship game with Georgia and Kentucky, it’s going to be a relatively quiet week in the conference. Only nine teams are going to be in action (Arkansas has a nonconference game) and the other five will take their bye week.

LSU’s trip to Oxford to face No. 12 Ole Miss will be the highlight matchup as CBS is in town. Former quarterback Eli Manning will have his jersey number retired as well.

A cross-division “rivalry” between Texas A&M and South Carolina takes place, while an actual rivalry in Alabama-Tennessee is also on the schedule. Both will be a part of the night slate.

Here is the full SEC schedule for Week 8. All times are central.

Arkansas PB at Arkansas at 11 a.m.

LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss at 2:30 a.m.

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt at 3:00 a.m.

Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama at 6:00 p.m.

South Carolina at No. 17 Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m.

An exciting slate is ahead of us! Here are my predictions for every single SEC game on the schedule Saturday:

Arkansas Pine Bluff at Arkansas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Arkansas Pine Bluff has struggled against competition on their own level with a 1-5 record. Arkansas should have no problem winning by a wide margin on Saturday.

Arkansas 42 Arkansas Pine Bluff 7

LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, it felt like every day there was news of an LSU player opting out or being out for the season with an injury. Then a shocking win over Florida came with a solid display on the ground game. Capping off the crazy week, Ed Orgeron was fired soon thereafter.

Which Tiger team shows up, I don’t know. But what I do know is the Manning family will be in Oxford. Between Eli and Arch, Lane Kiffin has an important game day ahead of him.

Ole Miss 35 LSU 21

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Vanderbilt was oh so close to their first SEC win since October 2019 against South Carolina last week. Sadly, that may be their best opportunity for quite some time.

Mississippi State is fresh off their 40 point thumping from Alabama and will be looking to respond. Nobody better than the conference’s doormat. If you’re reading this, sorry Vandy fans.

Mississippi State 45 Vanderbilt 10

Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama

Caitie McMekin/Pool via News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nick Saban has never lost to Tennessee while at Alabama. Some claim this game is not a rivalry but don’t tell either fanbase. Smoking cigars has just become a yearly tradition in Tuscaloosa and I don’t think it is coming to an end this season.

Alabama 52 Tennessee 28

South Carolina at No. 17 Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M backed up their win against Alabama with a big win against Missouri on the road. With cross-division rival South Carolina in town, the Aggies’ three-game winning streak will be extended.

Running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane may be the best duo within the SEC. Against the lesser teams, Jimbo Fisher can rely on them to carry the offense with Zach Calzada playing quarterback. Anywhere above 30 carries between the two will provide positive results.

Texas A&M 30 South Carolina 10

1

1