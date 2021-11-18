Predicting outcome of every Week 12 SEC football game

It’s cupcake week in the SEC this Saturday; only four conference games are taking place.

The rest of the league has games against teams such as Charleston Southern, South Alabama and Tennessee State.

Nothing too exciting going on in Week 12, but we’ve got you covered here with our score predictions for every game in the conference this weekend.

Georgia vs. Charleston Southern

James Cook #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with Justin Shaffer #54 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. James Gilbert/Getty Images

Noon ET

Athens, Georgia

ESPN+/SECN+

Prediction: Georgia 55, Charleston Southern 0

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

Nov. 13, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Noon ET

ESPN+/SECN+

College Station, Texas

Prediction: Texas A&M 62, Prairie View A&M 10

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee State

Oct. 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi; Mississippi State Bulldogs players celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Noon ET

ESPN+/SECN+

Starkville, Mississippi

Prediction: Mississippi State 51, Tennessee State 20

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Oct. 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) reacts after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Noon ET

SEC Network

Lexington, Kentucky

Prediction: Kentucky 48, New Mexico State 10

Alabama vs. Arkansas

Sept. 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a 94-yard touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

3:30 p.m. ET

CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Prediction: Alabama 38, Arkansas 17

Florida vs. Missouri

Nov. 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) readies for the snap against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

4 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Columbia, Missouri

Prediction: Missouri 31, Florida 28

Auburn vs South Carolina

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) celebrates a first down as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 43-34. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

7 p.m. ET

ESPN

Columbia, South Carolina

Prediction: South Carolina 38, Auburn 34

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi; Mississippi Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy (left) and Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dontario Drummond (right) celebrate after a Ealy touchdown during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

7:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi

Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Vanderbilt 21

Tennessee vs. South Alabama

Oct. 16, 2021; Knoxville; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) celebrates after an interception against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

7:30 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Knoxville, Tennessee

Prediction: Tennessee 44, South Alabama 10

LSU vs. UL Monroe

Nov. 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is tackled for a loss by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

9 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Prediction: LSU 41, UL Monroe 13

