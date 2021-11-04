Predicting outcome of every SEC football game this weekend
13 of the 14 SEC teams have a game this weekend, with Vanderbilt having the week off.
The weekend is headlined by an SEC West showdown between Auburn and Texas A&M.
Alabama and LSU play as well, which is a game that the whole nation would usually tune into. This year, not so much as Bama is a 29.5 point favorite over the Tigers.
No. 1 ranked Georgia hosts Missouri in a game the Bulldogs should win easily.
Planning on making bets on this weekend’s games? We provide our score prediction for every matchup in the SEC this weekend.
All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Georgia vs Missouri
Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Damon Hazelton (7) catches a pass against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Line: Georgia -39.5, o/u 59.5
Athens, Georgia
Noon, ESPN
Prediction: Georgia 45, Missouri 0
Ole Miss vs Liberty
Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy (left) and Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dontario Drummond (right) celebrate after a Ealy touchdown during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u 66.5
Oxford, Mississippi
Noon, SEC Network
Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Liberty 24
Auburn vs Texas A&M
Dec 5, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) smiles after scoring a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Line: Texas A&M -4.5, o/u 49.5
College Station, Texas
3:30 p.m., CBS
Prediction: Auburn 34, Texas A&M 31
Arkansas vs Mississippi State
Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs players celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Line: Arkansas -4.5, o/u 55.5
Fayetteville, Arkansas
4 p.m., SEC Network
Prediction: Arkansas 37, Mississippi State 31
LSU vs Alabama
Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) react after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Line: Alabama -29.5, o/u 66.5
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
7 p.m., ESPN
Prediction: Alabama 45, LSU 24
Tennessee vs Kentucky
Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) reacts after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Line: Kentucky -0.5, o/u 57.5
Lexington, Kentucky
7 p.m., ESPN2
Prediction: Tennessee 34, Kentucky 27
Florida vs South Carolina
Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) celebrates a touchdown score during the third quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun
Line: Florida -18.5, o/u 53.5
Columbia, South Carolina
7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Prediction: Florida 41, South Carolina 13
