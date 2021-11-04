Predicting outcome of every SEC football game this weekend

13 of the 14 SEC teams have a game this weekend, with Vanderbilt having the week off.

The weekend is headlined by an SEC West showdown between Auburn and Texas A&M.

Alabama and LSU play as well, which is a game that the whole nation would usually tune into. This year, not so much as Bama is a 29.5 point favorite over the Tigers.

No. 1 ranked Georgia hosts Missouri in a game the Bulldogs should win easily.

Planning on making bets on this weekend’s games? We provide our score prediction for every matchup in the SEC this weekend.

Georgia vs Missouri

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Damon Hazelton (7) catches a pass against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Georgia -39.5, o/u 59.5

Athens, Georgia

Noon, ESPN

Prediction: Georgia 45, Missouri 0

Ole Miss vs Liberty

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy (left) and Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dontario Drummond (right) celebrate after a Ealy touchdown during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u 66.5

Oxford, Mississippi

Noon, SEC Network

Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Liberty 24

Auburn vs Texas A&M

Dec 5, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) smiles after scoring a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Texas A&M -4.5, o/u 49.5

College Station, Texas

3:30 p.m., CBS

Prediction: Auburn 34, Texas A&M 31

Arkansas vs Mississippi State

Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs players celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Arkansas -4.5, o/u 55.5

Fayetteville, Arkansas

4 p.m., SEC Network

Prediction: Arkansas 37, Mississippi State 31

LSU vs Alabama

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) react after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Alabama -29.5, o/u 66.5

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

7 p.m., ESPN

Prediction: Alabama 45, LSU 24

Tennessee vs Kentucky

Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) reacts after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Line: Kentucky -0.5, o/u 57.5

Lexington, Kentucky

7 p.m., ESPN2

Prediction: Tennessee 34, Kentucky 27

Florida vs South Carolina

Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) celebrates a touchdown score during the third quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Line: Florida -18.5, o/u 53.5

Columbia, South Carolina

7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Prediction: Florida 41, South Carolina 13

