Predicting the outcome of every game remaining on Georgia’s schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently sitting at 5-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation after the first five weeks of the season.

Georgia has seven games remaining on its schedule and the month of October features games against four ranked opponents. The Dawgs knocked one out of the way already, beating then-ranked No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 last weekend. But a tough stretch of games in October include Auburn, Kentucky and Florida. Come out of the month undefeated and the Dawgs can coast the rest of the way with games against Missouri, Tennessee, Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech.

Below I predict the outcome of every remaining game on UGA’s schedule.

Oct. 9: Auburn (Auburn, Al.)

Oct 3, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Seth Williams (18) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 31-3, Georgia

What’s going to happen: I think it will be close through the first quarter and both offenses will struggle, but Georgia will start rolling some point in the second quarter. Auburn’s defense is not bad, but its offense won’t be able to do anything against the nation’s No. 1 ranked defense. Thanks to stellar defense, Georgia will have plenty of opportunities on offense.

New record: 6-0

Oct. 16: Kentucky (Athens, Ga.)

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs throw a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 31, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Score prediction: 27-10, Georgia

What’s going to happen: Georgia vs Kentucky has been a relatively low scoring game since Kirby Smart came to Athens. It’s usually a lot of running and a lot of defense, but UGA always pulls away. Expect the same in Week 7. Kentucky will receive a heavy dose of Georgia’s run game, and eventually will fold in third quarter. Expect a close score at halftime, but then the Dawgs run wild in the second half.

New record: 7-0

Oct. 30: Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)

Oct 28, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Lorenzo Carter (7) and linebacker Roquan Smith (3) tackle Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 24-10, Georgia

What’s going to happen: Georgia owns them from the start. JT Daniels throws three touchdowns and the Dawgs jump out to a 21-0 lead before the Gators get a few scores.

New record: 8-0

Nov. 6: Missouri (Athens, Ga.)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) runs for a touchdown against Missouri Tigers defensive back Ishmael Burdine (24) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 45-0, Georgia

What’s going to happen: Georgia dominates from start to finish.

New record: 9-0

Nov. 13: Tennessee (Knoxville, Tn.)

Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) fumbles the ball while sacked by Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Syndication: Knoxville

Score prediction: 38-3, Georgia

What’s going to happen: Another blowout here for the Dawgs.

New record: 10-0

Nov. 20: Charleston Southern (Athens, Ga.)

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 22: Malcolm Mitchell #26 of the Georgia Bulldogs goes up for a pass against Troy McGowens #7 of the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Score prediction: 55-0, Georgia

What’s going to happen: See above. Another blowout.

New record: 11-0

Nov. 27: Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)

Nov 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back J.R. Reed (20) celebrates after a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Score prediction: 42-10, Georgia

What’s going to happen: I bet Georgia Tech fans will think they have a chance, but come on. Dawgs win big and it’s never close.

New record: 12-0

