Predicting the opening day offense for Texas football
The Texas Longhorns named their starting quarterback this week. Quinn Ewers will get the nod over third-year player Hudson Card. However, there are still a few unknowns on the depth chart.
It appears Ja’Tavion Sanders is emerging as the first string tight end. Behind him, Jahleel Billingsley, Juan Davis and Gunner Helm will battle for the second string designation.
Texas could operate often in two tight end sets, essentially making the second tight end a starter. Because of Isaiah Neyor’s injury, Steve Sarkisian may lean towards players like Billingsley and Davis for their receiving ability and athleticism.
The offensive line is not much of a mystery unless Cole Hutson is unable to suit up Week 1. Hutson and Kelvin Banks figure to be among the freshman starters against Louisiana-Monroe.
Here is what the offensive lineup could look like for the first game.
Quarterback
Quinn Ewers, Redshirt Freshman
Running Back
Bijan Robinson, Junior
Wide Receiver
Xavier Worthy, Sophomore
Jordan Whittington, Redshirt Junior
Tarique Milton, Senior Transfer
Tight End
Ja’Tavion Sanders, Redshirt Freshman
Left Tackle
Kelvin Banks, Freshman
Left Guard
Hayden Conner, Sophomore
Center
Jake Majors, Redshirt Sophomore
Right Guard
Cole Hutson, Freshman
Right Tackle
Christian Jones, Senior
