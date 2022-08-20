Predicting the opening day offense for Texas football

The Texas Longhorns named their starting quarterback this week. Quinn Ewers will get the nod over third-year player Hudson Card. However, there are still a few unknowns on the depth chart.

It appears Ja’Tavion Sanders is emerging as the first string tight end. Behind him, Jahleel Billingsley, Juan Davis and Gunner Helm will battle for the second string designation.

Texas could operate often in two tight end sets, essentially making the second tight end a starter. Because of Isaiah Neyor’s injury, Steve Sarkisian may lean towards players like Billingsley and Davis for their receiving ability and athleticism.

The offensive line is not much of a mystery unless Cole Hutson is unable to suit up Week 1. Hutson and Kelvin Banks figure to be among the freshman starters against Louisiana-Monroe.

Here is what the offensive lineup could look like for the first game.

Quarterback

Quinn Ewers, Redshirt Freshman

Running Back

Bijan Robinson, Junior

Wide Receiver

Xavier Worthy, Sophomore

Jordan Whittington, Redshirt Junior

Tarique Milton, Senior Transfer

Tight End

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Redshirt Freshman

Left Tackle

#Texas freshman OL Kelvin Banks turned a lot of heads during his first practice as a Longhorn. pic.twitter.com/OXDMAVTPVE — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) August 3, 2022

Kelvin Banks, Freshman

Left Guard

Hayden Conner, Sophomore

Center

Jake Majors, Redshirt Sophomore

Right Guard

Cole Hutson, Freshman

Right Tackle

Christian Jones, Senior

