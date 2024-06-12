Predicting Oklahoma State's ratings in EA Sports College Football 25

Jun. 11—The long awaited return of college football in the video game world is nearly upon us, and with it brings excitement and some questions.

Many of the questions regarding features, gameplay and abilities have already been slightly answered with the first gameplay trailer that dropped on May 17. One big feature that is still unknown is player attributes, leaving fans only to predict and speculate what college football's stars might look like in game.

In NCAA Football 14, Oklahoma State was a 91 overall team with a 93 rated offense and a 92 rated defense (all ratings out of 99). Here's what the Cowboys might look like in CFB 25 (these are predictions, not actual in-game ratings):

TEAM RATING: 88

OFFENSE RATING: 92

DEFENSE RATING: 85

Oklahoma State returns much of its production from last season, and the clear strength seems to be the offense. One of the most experienced offensive line units in the country leads the way for Ollie Gordon II and company. In the passing game, the Cowboys should be very balanced.

The overall rating takes a hit with the defensive side of the ball. Several holes up front leave some questions, and some youth in the secondary still needs to solidify its presence before getting the benefit of the doubt with ratings.

NOTABLE PLAYER RATINGS:

OLLIE GORDON II — 98 overall

Not only will OSU's bell cow be the top rated player on the roster, he will likely be one of the top rated players in the entire game. Gordon's ability to make defenders miss and use his quick burst speed to get away from members of opposing secondaries. He's got great finishing strength and can also catch the ball out of the backfield. The Doak Walker award winner has earned his respect, and he should get it in CFB 25.

Top attributes

Break Tackle: 99

Elusiveness: 99

Acceleration: 97

COLLIN OLIVER — 94 overall

Oliver's role on the field has shifted several times in his three years at Oklahoma State, but one thing is certain — he's one of the best speed rushers in the sport. His best season from a pass rushing standpoint is still his freshman year, but he has improved in more linebacker-esque duties as well.

Top attributes

Finesse moves: 96

Block shedding: 93

Strength: 87

BRENNAN PRESLEY — 94 overall

Presley is the best returning receiver on the Pokes, and his top-end speed and crafty route-running are his biggest strengths. His ability to hold onto the ball — even when taking big hits should boost his catching attribute as well. All that in mind, the veteran receiver should be one of the better rated in the game.

Top attributes

Speed: 97

Route running: 96

Catching: 94

NICK MARTIN — 91 overall

Statistically, Martin was the best tackler in the Big 12 in 2023. His 140 tackles were tied for sixth best in the country and the second best in the Power Five. For a linebacker, tackling and pursuit are two of the biggest attributes in deciding a player's overall rating. Martin should be pretty highly rated with those two stats.

Top attributes

Pursuit: 97

Tackle: 97

Play recognition: 90

PRESTON WILSON — 88 overall

In 556 pass blocks last season, Wilson didn't allow a single sack or even a hit on Alan Bowman. The redshirt senior has started 34 games in his career, and he headlines one of OSU's best offensive line units in years.

Top attributes

Pass block: 95

Strength: 92

Durability: 90

ALAN BOWMAN — 84 overall

Bowman has been around college football for so long that he just about was in NCAA Football 14. Bowman excels in short to mid range throws, and he's at his best against blitzing defenses. His ability to avoid getting sacked is also a big strength.

Top attributes

Awareness: 90

Throw under pressure: 88

Medium throw accuracy: 84

Other Cowboy ratings

Kendal Daniels: 86

Cole Birmingham: 86

Korie Black: 85

Rashod Owens: 85

De'Zhaun Stribling: 83

Trey Rucker: 82

Justin Wright: 81

Cam Epps: 79

Logan Ward: 79

Cam Smith: 78

Ryan Breeden is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at rbreeden@stwnewspress.com.