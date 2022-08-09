Predicting the Ohio State football offensive depth chart as fall camp begins

We do this a few times of the year, and with fall camp already getting underway for Ohio State, it’s well worth the exercise of predicting the two-deep depth chart we’ll see when the Buckeyes kick things off against Notre Dame on September 3.

Not a whole lot has changed since the last time we went through the process of projecting what things will look like, but it’s still a good base to go from as things progress over at the Woody through the team prepping for the start of what we all hope is another special season.

We like to split this thing up into a couple of tranches, and we’ll start with the offensive side of the ball where we should see some more fireworks again, much like what we’ve witnessed over the last few seasons.

Here is a look at our projected two-deep on offense for Ohio State football this fall. And don’t worry, we’ll do the same for the defensive side of the ball this week as well.

Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

C.J. Stroud

Class in 2022: RS Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 218-pounds

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Backup

Kyle McCord

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 220-pounds

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Where things stand

You know the drill by now. Stroud might well be the Heisman winner this year and follow that up as the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He’ll start and play extensively at a very high level. McCord is the most likely to back him up because of his talent and experience.

Running Back

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) races up the sideline for a touchdown during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

TreVeyon Henderson

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 5-feet, 10-inches, 215-pounds

Hometown: Hopewell, VA

Backup

Miyan Williams

Class in 2022: RS Sophomore

Measurables: 5-feet, 8-inches, 225-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Where things stand

Henderson is all set to build on a freshman year that saw him top 1,200 yards. He’s the most dynamic playmaker and will get the bulk of the carries. However, Miyan Williams will be a nice change of pace, and don’t rule out Evan Pryor that also flashed his potential in the spring.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 198-pounds

Hometown: Rockwall, TX

Backup

Emeka Egbuka

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 205-pounds

Hometown: Steilacoom, WA

Where things stand

Smith-Njigba might be the best wide receiver in college football next year. The question is whether he moves from the slot to the outside, but we say why mess with what worked last season. Fleming could slot in here as a backup, but we like his emergence to grab another starting spot, meaning Egbuka gets time here to spell Smith-Njigba.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) runs toward Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety TieNeal Martin (7) after making a catch during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Julian Fleming

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 207-pounds

Hometown: Catawissa, PA

Backup

Kamryn Babb

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 205-pounds

Hometown: Saint Louis, MO

Where things stand

Fleming is drawing rave reviews from the coaches early in camp, and we say he puts it all together and nails down the starting spot here to finally realize all the potential of being the No. 1 ranked receiver coming out of high school. Behind him, Babb has the explosiveness and experience to provide great depth.

Wide Receiver (X)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates after a safety during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Marvin Harrison Jr

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 205-pounds

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Backup

Jayden Ballard

Class in 2022: RS Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 195-pounds

Hometown: Massillon, OH

Where things stand

Harrison looks like one of the next great receivers that should be able to show the same production and playmaking ability we saw in the Rose Bowl. He’s ready to break out, with Ballard a nice compliment when Harrison comes off the field.

Tight End

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (16)with the catch during the fourth quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Cade Stover

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 255-pounds

Hometown: Mansfield, OH

Backup

Joe Royer

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 245-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Where things stand

This position group will be a battle with multiple guys that could grab the starting spot. Based on what we saw in spring with Stover moving back to tight end and who was getting snaps, this is how things stand for now. However, Mitch Rossi and Gee Scott have the ability to also wiggle their way into a push for significant playing time. This one will be a fun competition to watch throughout the fall.

Center

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Luke Wypler

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 300-pounds

Hometown: Montvale, NJ

Backup

Jakob James

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 295-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Where things stand

We’re standing pat from what we saw in the spring here. There’s no doubt that Wypler starts here as a Rimington Trophy candidate, and from what we saw in the spring, we’ll leave James as the likely backup … for now.

Left Guard

Freshman guard Donovan Jackson was the No 19 overall prospect in his recruiting class.

Ohio State Football Training Camp. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Donovan Jackson

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 300-pounds

Hometown: Bellaire, TX

Backup

Trey Leroux

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 7-inches, 315-pounds

Hometown: Norwalk, OH

Where things stand

There is little doubt who the starting five will be on the offensive line, with Jackson having the left interior nailed down. Things could change behind the starters based on depth and need, but right now, we’re going with Trey Leroux as the guy that would be next in line.

Right Guard

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55) warms up during a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Matthew Jones

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 310-pounds

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Backup

Enokk Vimahi

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 298-pounds

Hometown: Kahuku, HI

Where things stand

With Harry Miller retiring from football, there’s no longer a wild card that could push Jones out of this spot. He’ll be the guy here with Vimahi doing enough to be a part of some playing time along the line. We’ll slot him in here for now and wait to see how the reps go during the fall.

Right Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates as the clock ticks down in the final seconds of the Buckeyes’ 22-10 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Big Ten Championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Dawand Jones

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 8-inches, 360 pounds

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Backup

Josh Fryar

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 315-pounds

Hometown: Beech Grove, IN

Where things stand

Dawand Jones put off the NFL and will be the unquestioned starter on the outside. Fryar is healthy and ready to add depth behind him if he doesn’t slot into another spot along the line.

Left Tackle

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Paris Johnson Jr

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 315-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Backup

Zen Michalski

Class in 2022: RS Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 7-inches, 305-pounds

Hometown: Floyds Knobs, IN

Where things stand

Paris Johnson will finally get to show what he can do at his natural position and work on an island on the outside. He going to be a star and an anchor of the line. The backup job is up for grabs but we’ll leave things where we thought they were during spring with the redshirt freshman Zen Michalski as a backup. Remember though, it’s all about getting the right guys in the right position. If Johnson were to be unavailable, that means there’s probably a lot of shuffling that will take place.

