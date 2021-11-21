Predicting next round of College Football Playoff rankings

Week 12 saw three top-ten teams in the College Football Playoff rankings lose: Oregon, Michigan State and Wake Forest.

All three were blown out. Oregon to Utah, Michigan State to Ohio State and Wake Forest was blown out by Clemson.

In Tuscaloosa, No. 2 Alabama survived a scare in a 42-35 win over Arkansas. Georgia took care of business against Charleston Southern of the FCS. And it looks like Cincinnati should find itself in the top-four now thanks to Oregon’s loss.

The big question this week is whether or not Ohio State will jump Alabama and overtake that No. 2 spot? The Buckeyes dominated the #7 team in the nation while Bama struggled against #21. If it were me, I’d have the Buckeyes at No. 2 (I would have had them at No. 2 the whole time), but I’m not so sure the committee will move Alabama down. Here’s how we project this week’s College Football Playoff rankings to look after Week 12.

10. Oklahoma Sooners 10-1 (13)

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) smiles after an Oklahoma touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Syndication: The Oklahoman

Week 12 result: Beat Iowa State 28-21

9. Ole Miss Rebels 9-2 (12)

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy (left) and Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dontario Drummond (right) celebrate after a Ealy touchdown during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 result: Beat Vandy 31-17

8. Baylor Bears 9-2 (11)

Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates a 31-24 win over the Texas Longhorns during an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 result: Beat Kansas State 20-10

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-1 (9)

Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Syndication: The Oklahoman

Week 12 result: Beat Texas Tech 23-0

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (8)

Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer (52) celebrates after sacking Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Jay Woolfolk (16) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 result: Beat Georgia Tech 55-0

5. Michigan Wolverines 10-1 (6)

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after a 32-29 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 result: Beat Maryland 59-18

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-0 (5)

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) celebrates with Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman James Tunstall (72) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated UCF Knights 56-21. Syndication: The Enquirer

Week 12 result: Beat SMU 48-14

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-1 (4)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) blows a kiss to the sky after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Week 12 result: Beat Michigan State 56-7

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-1 (2

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a stop against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 result: Beat Arkansas 42-35

1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 20: Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after rushing in for a touchdown during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Week 12 result: Beat Charleston Southern 56-7

