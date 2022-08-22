Predicting next 5 roster cuts for Chiefs following preseason Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs have tough roster decisions coming over the next two weeks. The next wave of roster cuts comes by 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the team will be asked to trim the roster from 85 to 80 players.

Before those cuts arrive, we’re breaking down 9 players who could be among the next wave of cuts and making a prediction for the five players to be released. Check it out:

QB Dustin Crum

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Through two preseason games, Crum is just 9-of-14 for 45 yards. His long pass went for 14 yards to Cornell Powell in preseason Week 2. I think the Chiefs will want to give Shane Buechele the full game in preseason Week 3. It makes more sense to evaluate the player who made the 53-man roster last season compared to someone like Crum who clearly needs more time.

DB Nasir Greer

AP Photo/David Banks

I felt that Greer was one of the team’s underrated performers in preseason Week 1, when he brought down Nathan Peterman on first-down blitz for a seven-yard loss. In preseason Week 2, he played just four snaps on special teams. I think the writing is on the wall here given his lack of play, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see Greer back with the team on the practice squad in the future.

WR Aaron Parker

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Parker was a late addition to the roster after a successful tryout earlier in training camp. Through two preseason games, he hasn’t seen much action on either offense or special teams and he hasn’t recorded any stats either. I have a hard time believing that the Chiefs need to see more here.

DB Devon Key

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Key was someone who had a lot of buzz during the last offseason and disappointed during the preseason. This year has brought more of the same, with Key giving up a touchdown in Week 1 to Bears WR Dazz Newsome. He hasn’t flashed much on special teams either which would be his big ticket to the roster.

DL Kehinde Oginni Hassan

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny was always going to be a project, undergoing the conversion from tight end to interior defensive lineman. He’s played just seven total snaps this preseason, with five on defense in Week 1 and two on special teams in Week 2. I think there is some promise here should he return to the practice squad and get some development time under his belt, but I have a hard time believing they’ll keep him on the roster through this next wave of cuts.

Story continues

TE Jordan Franks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Franks was targeted four times in preseason Week 1 and caught just two passes for 12 yards. He played 29 snaps in preseason Week 2 out of sheer necessity because Matt Bushman was deemed inactive ahead of the game. The roster crunch at the position might be enough to keep Franks on the roster for another week.

OL David Steinmetz

AP Photo/David Banks

Another late addition to the offseason roster, Steinmetz was playing at left guard late into the fourth quarter in preseason Week 2. I don’t think he’s done a bad job, but the offensive line groups have struggled as a whole outside of the first-team unit. The numbers game could see him take his leave this week.

CB Brandin Dandridge

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dandridge had a pass defended in preseason Week 1, but he recorded no stats in 19 defensive snaps in Preseason Week 2. He also only played two special teams snaps against the Commanders, which is typically the big ticket for defensive backs to make the roster. Dandridge has excelled during training camp and the offseason, so perhaps he survives another week.

TE Matt Bushman

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Bushman was mysteriously absent from the Chiefs’ preseason Week 2 game against the Commanders. The BYU product has put together a solid training camp, but he hasn’t seen many opportunities to showcase during the preseason. He wasn’t listed among players who weren’t practicing for the Chiefs on Monday, so he could get his chance in preseason Week 3 if all goes well. It’s also possible that the team decided to waive him with an injury designation.

Prediction:

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

QB Dustin Crum

WR Aaron Parker

DB Nasir Greer

DL Kehinde Oginni Hassan

TE Matt Bushman

It feels like releasing these players would put the Chiefs in the best position to hold out some starters in preseason Week 3 and still field a competitive team. Most of them were playing minimal snaps as of preseason Week 2 and are squarely on the roster bubble with 53-man cuts approaching in two weeks.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire