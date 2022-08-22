Predicting the next 5 roster cuts for the Eagles after second preseason game

The Eagles ended with a 21-20 victory over the Browns at FirstEnergy Field on Sunday after two prior days of joint practice sessions in Berea, Ohio.

The Birds are going through a Monday walkthrough before the team departs for Miami on Tuesday for two days of joint practice sessions with the speedy Miami Dolphins on Wednesday and Thursday.

Before Philadelphia departs, they’ll need to reduce their roster to 80 players, meaning five more casualties of the roster cut process as the organization works to trim down to 53 players before the season opener at Detroit.

With the waiver process in full flow, here’s a prediction for the subsequent five cuts over the next 24 hours.

OL Jarrid Williams

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Williams played 22 snaps against the Browns and logged a 27.6 pass block grade from PFF on 11 pass blocking opportunities.

DT Kobe Smith

(AP Photo)

Smith logged 35 snaps against the Browns with one tackle, and one pass defended. He’s a long shot at one of the deepest positions on the roster.

LB Christian Elliss

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The injured linebacker is already behind T.J. Edwards and Nakobe Dean on the depth chart, and the logjam of talent at the SAM linebacker could be detrimental to Elliss.

CB Josh Blackwell

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Blackwell played the least amount of snaps (11) out of all the players on the roster bubble, and like Mac McCain and Kary Vincent Jr., all three have lost snaps to undrafted rookie Josh Jobe.

RB DeAndre Torrey

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Torrey played seven total snaps on Sunday with the Eagles only likely to carry three or four running backs on the roster, the rookie loses the numbers game to Jason Huntley and Kennedy Brooks.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire