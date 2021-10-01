Predicting Michigan football vs. Wisconsin, Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky

Free Press sports writers predict the winners of Michigan football's game at Wisconsin and Michigan State football's game against Western Kentucky in East Lansing:

No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin, noon, Fox

Jeff Seidel

Ugh. This is gonna be an ugly, slug fest. Some will say: “What great defense.” I say: “It’s just bad offense.” Michigan won’t be able to run against Wisconsin, won’t be able to pass and the lack of a balanced offense will put the Wolverines in a tough spot. Michigan’s only chance? If Wisconsin turns it over and struggles in the red zone. Which is possible. Pick: Wisconsin 17, Michigan 14.

Rainer Sabin

The Badgers have outscored Michigan, 84-25, each of the past two seasons. It’s a new year and Wisconsin has stumbled out of the gates. But Paul Chryst’s team, which returns to the comfy confines of Camp Randall with the nation’s top rushing defense in tow, is still favored by two points. And Jim Harbaugh has yet to lead the Wolverines to a victory as an underdog since he was hired at Michigan in 2015. Pick: Wisconsin 21, Michigan 17

Shawn Windsor

The Badgers aren’t as bad as the score showed last week against Notre Dame. But this is their worst offensive team in a while. The Wolverines find just enough to get it done on the road — finally. Pick: Michigan 23, Wisconsin 20

Michael Cohen

All signs point toward Michigan having problems running the football against this stout Wisconsin front, and perhaps that winds up being true. But Cade McNamara showed flashes of being able to sling the ball around during his relief appearances last season. If given the chance, he might produce something special. Pick: Michigan 23, Wisconsin 20

No. 16 Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Jeff Seidel

This will be a wild shootout. The Hilltoppers can move the ball and score but they can’t stop anybody. That means this game will offer the perfect remedy for MSU, moving past its three-and-out problems against Nebraska. MSU will get its offense back on track and optimism will continue to soar. Pick: Michigan State 39, Western Kentucky 25

Rainer Sabin

The Spartans survived a nip-and-tuck affair last Saturday against Nebraska. The game revealed some of Michigan State’s flaws. But they shouldn’t be further exposed by the 1-2 Hilltoppers, who have one of the worst rushing defenses in the country. Expect Kenneth Walker III to rebound after a disappointing performance against the Cornhuskers. Pick: Michigan State 34, Western Kentucky 20

Shawn Windsor

The Hilltoppers spread you out and move the ball. They nearly knocked off Indiana last week. The Spartans, though, should get back to their efficient ways offensively and hold them off. Pick: Michigan State 34, Western Kentucky 20

Chris Solari

Payton Thorne and Kenneth Walker III get back on track against the Hilltoppers, maximizing the advantage the Spartans’ offensive line presents and working to control the ball. That keeps the defense fresh enough to slow down quarterback Bailey Zappe in a game that requires MSU to tackle in open space to prevent big plays. Pick: Michigan State 42, Western Kentucky 24

