Predicting Michigan football 2024 recruiting target commitment destinations

Michigan football currently has 24 commits in the 2024 class and is looking to grow to potentially beyond 30 this recruiting cycle.

While the Wolverines already have a lot of their big fish in the Ann Arbor pond — QB Jadyn Davis, TE Brady Prieskorn, RB Jordan Marshall, S Jacob Oden, WR I’Marion Stewart, and more — there are still some big fish to fry.

The maize and blue are in on two five-star prospects — DT Justin Scott and WR Ryan Wingo — and several high-profile four-star players. There will be a blitz of decisions made in the coming days — OT Michael Uini, CB Terhyon Nichols, S Jordon Johnson-Rubell, CB Jameer Grimsley, EDGE Elias Rudolph — while WR Jordan Shipp and CB Aaron Scott have decisions coming within the next month. Others don’t yet have commitment dates set.

Here is where we believe Michigan football stands with every remaining top target, including 2025 QB Bryce Underwood.

Copperas Cove (Tx.) four-star OT Michael Uini

Overview

Uini was wowed on his official visit to Ann Arbor but then appeared to be Michigan’s to lose. Rumored to be a silent commitment, multiple predictions came in for the maize and blue, but after visiting Georgia, things changed in a hurry. It would be doubtful that he’ll end up in the class, which is shocking considering that two weeks ago his name was being etched in stone.

Decision Date: June 30

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Georgia

Our prediction:

Georgia

Landsville (Pa.) Hempfield three-star DT Deyvid Palepale

Overview

Another recruit Michigan football appeared to be in the driver’s seat for, as it was seemingly a Michigan vs. Penn State battle. Palepale was rumored to want to stay close to home and he appeared to prefer Ann Arbor over State College. However, USC has surged late.

Decision Date: July 1

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% USC

Our prediction:

USC

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Overview

An elite player who’s kept things close to the vest. He visited Ann Arbor on June 9. It was thought to be a Michigan vs. Ohio State battle but when he visited Texas last, the Longhorns seemed to take control.

Decision Date: July 1

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Texas

Our prediction:

Texas

Tampa (Fla.) Catholic four-star CB Jameer Grimsley

Overview

Visited Ann Arbor last on June 23. No one seems to have a good beat on what he’s thinking or what he’s going to do. Thought to be between Michigan, Alabama, and Florida. The prevailing thought is he’ll choose Alabama, but we’re feeling an upset (though our confidence level is low in said prediction).

Decision Date: July 1

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

Our prediction:

Michigan

Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow four-star CB Terhyon Nichols

Overview

An Ohio product with an Ohio State offer, he’s not being prioritized in Columbus at the same level as Aaron Scott. Michigan has impressed and the Wolverines have a shot, but it feels like he’s going to go across the border to the south rather than north.

Decision Date: July 2

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Kentucky

Our prediction:

Kentucky

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) four-star EDGE Elias Rudolph

Overview

Was thought to be an Ohio State lean, but after visiting Ann Arbor earlier in June, he eliminated the Buckeyes. Between Michigan and Pitt, the Cincinnati native appears to be heading north.

Decision Date: July 3

247Sports Crystal Ball: Michigan

Our prediction:

Michigan

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day four-star WR Jordan Shipp

Overview

The teammate of Michigan football commits Jadyn Davis and Channing Goodwin, Shipp is choosing between the Wolverines and North Carolina and NC State. UNC appears to be making a big push and very well could win out, but the pull to play with his teammates in Ann Arbor may be too great to overcome.

Decision Date: July 16

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Michigan

Our prediction:

Michigan

Springfield (Ohio) four-star CB Aaron Scott

Overview

It’s a battle between Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon. Oregon is his childhood favorite, despite growing up in the heart of the Buckeye State. His father is a die-hard OSU fan and he’s committing on his dad’s birthday — not a good sign for the other two schools. However, there’s a lot of optimism in Ann Arbor. One source told WolverinesWire, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, that Scott has told current players and commits he’s going to become a Wolverine. The odds are still stacked against him ending up in Ann Arbor, but he appears to prefer the scheme at Michigan. We’ll see.

Decision Date: July 30

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Ohio State

Our prediction:

Michigan

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star S Zaquan Patterson

Overview

Teammate of 2025 commit Chris Ewald, it appears that Patterson had a great visit to Ann Arbor last week, and is rumored to be set to be planning multiple return trips. It could be a while before he decides, and Auburn, Ohio State, Miami, and Florida State are involved. If he was to make a decision now, it seems like it could be the maize and blue.

Decision Date: N/A

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

Our prediction:

Michigan

Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius five-star DT Justin Scott

Overview

Michigan appeared to be running behind Notre Dame when Scott was set to make a January decision, but he backed off his original commitment date. Then, Miami surged. Now, it appears he wants to stay closer to home and his official visit to Michigan couldn’t have gone any better. There are rumors swirling that Michigan leads, but it could be a while before he makes his decision.

Decision Date: N/A

247Sports Crystal Ball: 50% Notre Dame, 50% Miami

Our prediction:

Michigan

St. Louis (Mo.) University five-star WR Ryan Wingo

Overview

Michigan managed to get the Missouri prospect on campus and did a good job pitching him, but the SEC schools and Texas (which will be in the SEC once he arrives on any campus) are looming large. Georgia was thought to be the favorite but Texas is surging. Michigan appears to be running fifth.

Decision Date: N/A

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Texas

Our prediction:

Georgia

Burley (Idaho) Senior four-star WR Gatlin Bair

Overview

The fastest man in the 2024 class, the Idaho product came to Ann Arbor for the final official visit weekend. Nebraska had appeared to have made a move on his OV there, but that waned a bit after he came to see Michigan football. Boise State, TCU, and Oregon are also factors, but it’s looking good for the maize and blue. However, Bair won’t make it to campus until 2026 as he’ll be going on his LDS mission prior to enrolling.

Decision Date: N/A

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

Our prediction:

Michigan

Youngstown (Ohio) Fitch four-star EDGE Brian Robinson

Overview

Michigan appeared to be in the driver’s seat for much of the past year, thanks in large part to Steve Clinkscale’s efforts. However, the Ohio native appears to be trending to Kentucky at this point.

Decision Date: N/A

247Sports Crystal Ball: 85% Michigan, 15% Kentucky

Our prediction:

Kentucky

Sugar Land (Tx.) Fort Bend Christian four-star OT Bennett Warren

Overview

Another offensive lineman who appeared to be trending elsewhere, but then after a spring game visit to Ann Arbor and his official visit, seemed to be maize and blue-bound. However, his Tennessee visit seemed to go better than expected and the Vols now appear to be in the driver’s seat.

Decision Date: N/A

247Sports Crystal Ball: 50% Michigan, 50% Texas A&M

Our prediction:

Tennessee

Cheshire (Conn.) Academy four-star EDGE Jacob Smith

Overview

The twin brother of current Michigan commitment DT Jerod Smith, the edge-rushing brother wanted to go through his own paces. Nebraska apparently impressed, but it’ll be tough to overcome everything that Michigan offers. Alabama is in play, as well.

Decision Date: N/A

247Sports Crystal Ball: 100% Michigan

Our prediction:

Michigan

2025 Belleville (Mich.) five-star QB Bryce Underwood

Overview

The top-rated player in the country is from just 10 miles down the road from Ann Arbor. He’s seen Michigan multiple times and has developed a strong relationship with quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell. His visit to LSU appeared to knock it out of the park and just about every big school is in play here. If Michigan opens up the offense with J.J. McCarthy this year, that should seal the deal for the elite, dual-threat QB

Decision Date: Jan. 6, 2024

247Sports Crystal Ball: N/A

Our prediction:

Michigan

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire