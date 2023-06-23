Predicting which Longhorns make the All-Big 12 team

We’re ramping up toward the Big 12’s media day sessions and various predictions are rolling in for the 2023 season. As you might expect, Texas is seeing the most acclaim.

The league’s deadline for media to submit league predictions just passed with a handful of media members sharing their picks. The first-team all-conference selections are the next noteworthy item under consideration.

We’ve shared superlative predictions and discussed others’ predicted conference standings this week. One common theme from the projections is that the Texas Longhorns appear head-and-shoulders above competition in what they return and the roster they field.

Several Longhorns have the ability to secure all-conference accolades. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy seems almost certain to win first team honors, while AD Mitchell could win Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Ja’Tavion Sanders joins the receiving trio as one who should make the first team list as well.

Here’s a look at our preseason first-team all-conference prediction for the 2023 season.

Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma)

Texas fans aren’t going to love this pick, but it’s hard to choose another player. Last season, Oklahoma finished No. 13 in college football in total offense. That ranking came despite the goose egg the team laid in the Cotton Bowl against Texas. When the Sooners offense had Gabriel they put up huge numbers. Look for him to have a strong season.

Running Back

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Reese (Baylor), Devin Neal (Kansas)

Reese and Neal are perhaps the two best returning backs for the 2023 season in the conference. Baylor is going to need Reese to follow up a strong freshman campaign with another good season. Kansas should be able to lean on Neal’s experience and skill set to keep its high flying offense moving.

Wide Receiver

Ou Vs Texas

Xavier Worthy (Texas), Jerand Bradley (Texas Tech), Javon Baker (UCF)

Worthy is a virtual lock to make this list given how much more dangerous he is to opposing defenses. Bradley and Baker will likely play pivotal roles in their respective offenses. I would rank AD Mitchell as the No. 2 receiver in the league behind Worthy, but it’s doubtful Big 12 coaches will see things the same way.

Tight End

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Tavion Sanders.

If you need an explanation for this pick, you might be beyond my help. Sanders should see his name drafted in the NFL’s first round after another year of picking on opposition.

Offensive Line

Kingsley Suamataia (BYU), Cooper Beebe (Kansas State), Zach Frazier (West Virginia), Kelvin Banks (Texas), Christian Jones (Texas)

The above players seem to be the clear five best linemen in the Big 12. Texas should see Banks and Jones continue to excel in pass protection while taking the next step in dominant run blocking.

Defensive Line

Ncaaf Navy Midshipmen At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6 0079

Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati), Jaylon Hutchings (Texas Tech), Brendan Mott (Kansas State), Gabe Hall (Baylor)

Corleone leads the front line for the conference’s defensive class. The defensive line could be a competitive place to find first team honors in the conference this year.

Linebacker

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylan Ford (Texas), Johnny Hodges (TCU), Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State)

Ford is our pick for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He should be everyone else’s pick for the award. Oliver and Hodges should play critical roles in their team’s defense in 2023.

Defensive Back

News Joshua L Jones

Syndication Online Athens

Josh Newton (TCU), TJ Tampa (Iowa State), Cobee Bryant (Kansas), Peyton Bowen (Oklahoma), Jalen Catalon (Texas)

Newton joins Hodges as our only players from TCU on the list. The Horned Frogs offense should be its strength but those two players might be indispensable. I already view Peyton Bowen as one of the best safeties in the Big 12. He could have a tremendous impact on the Oklahoma defense. Catalon earned first-team all-SEC honors at Arkansas. If healthy, he could rival Jaylan Ford as the best defensive player in the Big 12.

