Predicting Labor Day weekend’s biggest college football games

The first full Saturday of football begins Sept. 3 with a number of huge match-ups. Multiple games figure to be instant classics or at least shape the College Football Playoff race.

Ohio State and Notre Dame headline the weekend as the two blue blood powers clash to open the season. The game could be the crown jewel of the winning team’s playoff resume.

Elsewhere, the Cincinnati Bearcats begin their campaign for a second straight playoff berth against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The early matchup is as close to a must-win game for both teams. Cincinnati needs the win to bolster its playoff resume, while Arkansas can ill afford an early loss given their SEC West slate.

The premier afternoon game features new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning against his former team, the national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Let’s look at how this weekend’s games could unfold.

Georgia 41, Oregon 17

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas 30, Cincinnati 16

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Houston 51, UTSA 40

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Utah 34, Florida 30

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State 30, Notre Dame 20

NCAA Football Ohio State Spring Game

LSU 41, Florida State 34

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson 27, Georgia Tech 17

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

