Predicting Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith’s 2017 season

If there is one player that is underrated for the entire Jaguars team, it is linebacker Telvin Smith. Since coming into the league in 2014, he has shown that he is ready to take on the leadership role for the Jags in the future. He’s not the biggest guy on the field, not the strongest or fastest but he does his job and does it well.

Smith plays in the middle with Myles Jack and Paul Posluszny and he seems to have that ability to hold any player accountable. Especially with him being so young, this is a great quality to have because he just may take role of leadership for the defense. The last three years in the league, Smith has recorded no less than 100 tackles in a season. His sacks numbers are low but Smith rarely goes after the quarterback.

2014 season

In his rookie season he had 104 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one interception. Smith also deflected four passes. This was an excellent start to to his career. The way that he plays is what makes him one of the best in the league. He doesn’t try to be fancy or take any big tasks that he can’t handle. Smith does what he needs to do and it’s what made him have a successful season.

2015 season

Without doubt, Smith stood out as one of the best, if not the best linebacker in the league in 2015. Recording 128 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception returned for a touchdown and he had seven pass deflections. The fifth round pick the year before showed that he was a steal for the Jags. He absolutely dominated in his sophomore year and looked like he will be one of the best in the future.

2016 season

Once again, Smith had yet another great year under his belt. He racked up 118 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and two interceptions. Smith is one player that never fails to do his job. He has only missed two game in three years. Smith has helped the Jags defense the last three years but the team needs to click somehow to be successful.

How will he do in 2017?

Just like the last three years, he should continue to cause trouble for opposing offenses’ and dominate. Expect Smith to have a chip on his shoulders because of the way the Jaguars have been playing. He wants to help the Jags reach the postseason but the whole team needs to find a way to stick together and come up with some wins.

Season prediction: 131 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

