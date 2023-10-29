Predicting the initial College Football Playoff rankings for 2023

A year from now we’ll be discussing what the first 12-team playoff in college football will look like. Who will be in and the cases of the contenders will be made against one another like they are now, just instead with teams rated from 8-15 instead of from 3-7 or so like today.

But in our final year of the four-team College Football Playoff, just who sits with a better case for playoff consideration than others?

Clearly the unbeaten Power Five teams have their own cases but if any are to fall, who is primed to swoop in?

With us being just days from the initial rankings being announced, here’s our best guess at what those rankings will look like Tuesday night.

Louisville (7-1)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Louisville is a surprise at 7-1 but now has wins over Notre Dame and Duke, both coming in the last few weeks. After we saw them up close this weekend though, how did Pittsburgh beat Louisville?

Missouri (7-1)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri was off this week but sits at 7-1 with wins over Kansas State and Kentucky and a close loss to LSU. Want to soar up the rankings? Upset Georgia and end the Bulldogs massive winning streak this coming week.

LSU (6-2)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Had LSU‘s second half against Florida State gone a little differently and perhaps we’re talking about the Tigers being in the drivers seat for a College Football Playoff berth. Instead they sit with two losses but can again put a major dent in Alabama’s playoff case by potentially handing them their second loss next weekend.

Notre Dame (7-2)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame was one play and perhaps, simply having one more player on the field against Ohio State from winning their biggest game in perhaps decades. Instead, the Irish stumbled there and a few weeks later at Louisville. Still, this looks like a team capable and deserving of a New Year’s Six bowl game assuming they win their final three contests.

Ole Miss (7-1)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss sits at 7-1 with things about to get a lot tougher. Texas A&M awaits this weekend and Georgia the following. Get through those two and UL-Monroe and Mississippi State close the regular season.

Penn State (7-1)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Penn State’s offense has left a lot to be desired, struggling to put up points in their biggest game of the year at Ohio State a week ago. The Nittany Lions are 7-1 but like many on the list, are still looking for win No. 1 of 2023 against a ranked foe.

Oklahoma (7-1)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Oklahoma saw their College Football Playoff hopes take a massive hit Saturday as they lost at Kansas. The Sooners have a nice win over Texas but have failed to impress often this year, including a week previous when they held off Central Florida thanks to a failed two-point conversion attempt late.

Alabama (7-1)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama had an array of offensive issues early in the year but as things continue, the Tide seem to get just a little better and more trustworthy weekly. Will Alabama get their revenge for last year’s LSU game this coming weekend in the Brian Kelly vs. Tommy Rees showdown?

Texas (7-1)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Texas has a win over Alabama this year and also beat Kansas 40-14. That combination is why we feel OK ranking the Longhorns above Oklahoma who has the same amount of losses as Texas, but also a win over their rival.

Oregon (7-1)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon missed a field goal late that would have sent them to overtime at Washington a few weeks back. They have that loss to their name but try and convince me anyone is playing better than them right now. Their blowout win this weekend at Utah was their most impressive showing yet.

Michigan (8-0)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Michigan has looked like they are the best team in college football at times this year. That’s of course easy to do though against the competition Michigan has played. I’m not saying they’ll end here but for what has actually been accomplished so far they are steps behind the others.

Georgia (8-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia again has one of the nation’s best defenses and the offense is starting to improve week by week. The Bulldogs dominated Florida on Saturday and now get the tests of Missouri, Ole Miss, and Tennessee the next three weeks which allows plenty of chances to impress even before the likely SEC Championship game.

Washington (8-0)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s win over Oregon is only looking better each week. However, the Huskies have struggled against woeful Arizona State and Stanford the last two weeks – Pac 12 bottom feeders. Look at that Oregon victory as the reason for being ranked ahead of Michigan and Georgia here (for now, anyway).

Florida State (8-0)

USA TODAY SPORTS

The Seminoles have impressive wins over LSU and Clemson (although that Clemson one loses some shine seemingly weekly). If it’s truly about what a team has actually done and who they have beaten, Florida State should be in the top-two.

Ohio State (8-0)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Nobody can match Ohio State in terms of big wins to date in 2023. The Buckeyes have a win at Notre Dame Stadium and a win over Penn State which makes them the only team on this list to have wins over two teams on the list. That should be rewarded even if the Buckeyes lack the sex appeal they’ve had in other years.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire