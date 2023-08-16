Predicting Greenville vs Dorman, other top Week 0 SC high school football games in Upstate

The South Carolina high school football season begins Friday with several high-profile matchups. Here's a look at the top five Upstate games for Week 0.

Upstate high school sports writers Todd Shanesy and Sam Albuquerque are predicting this week's scores.

Game of the week

Dorman at Greenville

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

This might be the most anticipated season ever for Greenville

The Red Raiders haven’t won a state championship since 1962, but they got to the Upper State final last year and return most of that talent. On offense, that means all five starting linemen, quarterback and four-star wide receiver Mazeo Bennett on a squad that averaged 48.1 points per game.

Dorman, with its third coach in three years, will be strong again but beginning another transition. The Cavaliers beat Greenville in last season’s opener, 53-28. Expect something similar, only in reverse.

Shanesy's Prediction: Greenville 49, Dorman 31.

Albuquerque's Prediction: Dorman 31, Greenville 28.

Broome at Powdersville

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

In this battle of teams with state championship aspirations, the stars for each side should shine.

For Broome, the backfield pairing of running back Jaylen McGill and quarterback Kamajay Brackett-Brannon will be what to watch. For the defending Class AAA Upper State champions, the Powdersville Patriots, QB Eli Hudgins will lead an offense that must replace star running back Thomas Williams. Greenville transfer Jayden Pepper should feature heavily next to Hudgins in the backfield.

Expect a high-scoring affair but give the slight edge to the more experienced Powdersville team.

Shanesy's Prediction:

Albuquerque’s Prediction: Powdersville 35, Broome 30.

South Pointe at Spartanburg

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

With new starters at quarterback, running back and receivers, you’d think Spartanburg would be in a rebuilding season — and in some ways the Vikings are — but through camp and the preseason coach Mark Hodge again has reloaded his always impressive offense.

Dorman will start junior Tamaijai Johnson, a Kyler Murray-type quarterback. Junior Justin Rice, who’s received comparisons by the Spartanburg staff to one of Hodge's former players, Deebo Samuel, is at receiver. Junior athlete Calvin Choice will be a Swiss Army knife for the Cavaliers. Expect Spartanburg to hit the ground running and top the Rock Hill powerhouse in Week 0.

Shanesy's Prediction:

Albuquerque’s Prediction: Spartanburg 31, South Pointe 24.

T.L. Hanna at Boiling Springs

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

This matchup features two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum.

On one side, Boiling Springs is in year two of coach Matt Reel’s regime. After winning two games last season, this will be an interesting test for a young Bulldogs team. Led by quarterback Lincoln Huskey and first-year starting running back Ry’Shaun Morgan on offense and a talented front seven on defense, Boiling Springs should see some improvement, but will it be enough to top this experienced T.L. Hanna team?

Led by offensive lineman Chase Gregorick and tight end Zach Ramsey, the Yellow Jackets' offense does two things well: It travels and punishes inexperienced teams. Add in dynamic athletes Jaylon Boles and Vashon Burton and expect T.L. Hanna to leave Spartanburg County with a win.

Shanesy's Prediction:

Albuquerque’s Prediction: T.L. Hanna 28, Boiling Springs 17.

Daniel at Greer

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

This will be a good gauge for both teams.

Daniel rolled through its first dozen games last season without a loss, winning by an average of 38.7 points, before losing its only game by one to Powdersville deep into the Class AAA playoffs. The Lions' season opener against Greer, 51-21, was actually their most competitive game until the end.

Greer, meanwhile, is 17-22 since going a combined 25-4 in 2017 and 2018. The Yellow Jackets will seem headed back to those glory days if they knock off Daniel. But, just like last season, it will be difficult for them to keep up with such a potent offense.

Shanesy's Prediction: Daniel 35, Greer 28.

Albuquerque’s Prediction: Daniel 31, Greer 21.

