Predicting the Giants’ 53-man roster ahead of final NFL cuts

Fresh off Sunday night’s preseason finale against the Patriots, Joe Judge and the Giants’ brass have to huddle up and cut their roster from 80 players to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trades and waiver claims still can happen as all 32 teams make their cuts. The Giants also might only keep some players through Tuesday to stash them on the practice squad or keep them eligible to return from injured reserve.

But here is peek at how it might shake out for Big Blue:

QUARTERBACK (two): Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon

No mysteries here. Expect new third-stringer Brian Lewerke to end up on the practice squad.

OFFENSIVE LINE (eight): Andrew Thomas, Nick Gates, Nate Solder, Shane Lemieux, Will Hernandez, Kenny Wiggins, Matt Peart, Jonotthan Harrison

Lemieux’s knee injury and the lack of quality in the interior would have led to the Giants carrying nine O-linemen to start, but Ted Larsen hurt his knee Sunday after playing both center and guard. Look for trades and/or waiver claims to upgrade the group, too. Tackle Jackson Barton, guard/tackle Chad Slade, and rookies Jake Burton and Brett Heggie all end up on the practice squad.

RUNNING BACK (four): Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Corey Clement, Gary Brightwell

Barkley’s uncertain Week 1 status and Clement’s strong camp leads the team to keep four here out of the gate. Brightwell’s encouraging pass-catching in Sunday night’s two-minute TD drive could land the rookie some unexpected early snaps on offense.

FULLBACK (two): Eli Penny, Cullen Gillaspia

Two fullbacks? Two fullbacks. Gillaspia won’t play offense. Penny can help as a ball-carrier, pass catcher, blocker and special teamer.

WIDE RECEIVER (six): Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, John Ross, Kadarius Toney, Dante Pettis

Story continues

C.J. Board will re-sign. David Sills, Matt Cole and Austin Mack go to the practice squad. The Giants keep Pettis to start because he is the best true receiver between him, Board and Sills. And Golladay, Ross and Toney all are rehabbing from injuries. Alex Bachman and Damion Willis get cut.

Tight end (four): Kyle Rudolph, Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Griffin-Stewart, a second-year pro out of Tenafly, N.J., was one the bubble and he makes the team with Rudolph ailing and Engram now hurt, too. Jake Hausmann goes to the practice squad. The Giants cut Kelvin Benjamin at the start of camp and lost Levine Toilolo, Cole Hikutini and Rysen John to injury.

SAFETY (four): Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love

The easiest position to project on the roster. A lot of investment in this position the last couple years. Love is a versatile safety, corner and special teamer. Injuries to Quincy Wilson, Josh Kalu and Montre Hartage eliminated competition. Chris Johnson gets cut.

CORNER (six): James Bradberry, Adoree Jackson, Keion Crossen, Darnay Holmes, Madre Harper, Rodarius Williams

The Giants need to continue seeking upgrades and reinforcements at corner, just like with their offensive line. For now, the noteworthy cuts are 2018 third-round supplemental draft pick Sam Beal and recent trade acquisition Josh Jackson, who has been hurt since the Isaac Yiadom swap to Green Bay. Aaron Robinson (core muscle surgery) stays on the physically unable to perform list, keeping him out the first six weeks (and keeping Holmes on the team in the slot).

EDGE (five): Lorenzo Carter, Azeez Ojulari, Elerson Smith, Oshane Ximines, Cam Brown

Trent Harris deserves to make the team. Maybe the Giants carry the injured Smith (hamstring) through Tuesday, place the rookie on I.R. (ineligible for a minimum of three weeks), and then put Harris back on their active roster. Brown is a special teamer. Niko Lalos would be the noteworthy cut here. He goes to the practice squad. Ryan Anderson was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances. That could help his cause to stick around, since he was going to get cut.

INSIDE LINEBACKER (four): Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Carter Coughlin

Another position where the Giants need better depth. Devante Downs gets cut.

DEFENSIVE LINE (five): Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Raymond Johnson III, Ifeadi Odenigbo

B.J. Hill, Danny Shelton, David Moa, Elijah Qualls and Willie Henry all get cut. Shelton’s injury creates a gray area here. Moa has had a good camp and lands on the practice squad. Hill, a Dave Gettleman third-round pick, would be an interesting cut. The undrafted rookie Johnson has been very good, though.

SPECIAL TEAMS (three): K Graham Gano, P Riley Dixon, LS Casey Kreiter

The Giants have solid specialists, and Judge has sprinkled the roster with players who thrive on specials, including Penny, Gillaspia, Crossen and Brown. Safety Nate Ebner eventually will re-sign at some point, too, when he fully recovers from his offseason surgery.