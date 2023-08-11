Predicting Georgia’s starting defensive line

Georgia football should have a stout defensive front again in 2023. The Bulldogs return a lot of talent along the defensive line.

Georgia has two preseason first-team All-SEC selections on its strong defensive line. Kirby Smart and Georgia have produced several first-round picks along the defensive line over the past two NFL drafts.

The Georgia defensive front sets the tone for the Bulldog defense and is a major reason why Georgia has consistently had an elite run defense.

Who do we project to start in Georgia’s defensive line group?

Nose tackle (starter): Nazir Stackhouse

Nazir Stackhouse may not have elite statistics, but he makes a big impact on the game. Stackhouse is a stout run defender and is a big reason why opposing teams don’t get many rushing touchdowns on Georgia. He earned first-team All-SEC recognition entering the fall. The senior finished last season with 33 total tackles and zero sacks.

Nose tackle (No. 2): Zion Logue

Most weeks, we project Zion Logue to get the start over Warren Brinson. Logue started in six games during the 2022 season and played in 14 games. Logue recorded 16 total tackles in 2022.

Logue, a senior, is a run stuffer. He has one career sack. The talented defensive lineman should be expected to start on rushing downs. True freshman Jamaal Jarrett and redshirt sophomore Jonathan Jefferson are more names to watch at nose tackle.

Defensive end (starting): Mykel Williams

Mykel Williams is the best pass rusher on Georgia’s defensive line. Big things are expected of Williams, who was a preseason first-team All-SEC selection, in 2023. Williams recorded 4.5 sacks and 28 tackles last season as a true freshman.

Williams missed some time late in the spring and had foot surgery ahead of fall camp. Kirby Smart detailed where Williams was ahead of fall camp.

Mykel has been able to do some activity and do some football activity and conditioning with us, and he should be a lower volume, but he should be able to practice some.

Defensive end (No. 2): Tramel Walthour

Walthour, a senior, played junior college football before coming to Georgia in 2019. Walthour, who has been around for a while now, had his best career year for Georgia in 2022. Last season, Walthour finished with 23 total tackles and one sack. He is not an elite pass rusher, but is a good run defender.

Two more names to watch at defensive end are true freshman Jordan Hall, who is a former elite recruit, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Defensive tackle (starting): Warren Brinson

Senior defensive lineman Warren Brinson will certainly be in Georgia’s defensive rotation. Brinson played in all 15 of Georgia’s games in 2022. He recorded 12 total tackles and 14 quarterback hurries.

Defensive tackle (No. 2): Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Redshirt sophomore Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins should be in line for a larger role this season. Ingram-Dawkins finished 2022 with 10 total tackles. He played in 14 games last season.

Kirby Smart did mention that Ingram-Dawkins is dealing with a foot issue ahead of Georgia’s fall camp, but it sounds like something that should be resolved ahead of the season opener in September.

Ty Ingram-Dawkins is dealing with a little bit of navicular foot issue, but it’s not a break or anything right now. It’s a stress reaction that we’ve had to hold him out some and keep him out of activities some, but he should be cleared soon.

Another name to watch is defensive tackle Christen Miller.

