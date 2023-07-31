Predicting which games Eagles will wear the alternate Kelly Green uniforms

The Eagles revealed the Kelly Green uniforms over the weekend, turning the legendary jerseys of the 80s into an alternate colorway for the future.

The 2010 season was the last time Philadelphia wore Kelly Green jerseys (and helmets). Shortly after, the NFL implemented a rule that teams could only have one color as a safety precaution.

Jeffery Lurie: “This is the season we will re-introduce the Classic Kelly Green and I’m super excited about it.” The Kelly Green is back baby! How we feeling about the change Philly? #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #PhiladelphiaEagles pic.twitter.com/iisQ7VqZH6 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 29, 2023

Fans have been clamoring for the unveil and were so diligent in their research that the photos were leaked two days early.

With that rule changed, the Eagles will also have the all-black alternative and the Kelly Green look, but no black helmets.

NFL rules only permit two helmets during the season, meaning the Birds will be rocking the Midnight Green and Kelly Green looks.

NFL teams can have four jerseys: home, road, and two alternates.

That means Philadelphia will wear Home (Midnight Green), Road (White), Black (Alternate), and Kelly Green (Alternate).

With the NFL schedule now revealed, we’re updating our prediction of which game or games the Birds could choose to unveil the famed look.

Week 16: Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants at 4:30 PM+ (FOX)

A late afternoon game, scheduled on the biggest holiday of the year, with an opportunity for merch and jersey sales to blow through the roof.

This has the week, correct?

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

The rematch of all rematches, Philadelphia could unleash the Kelly Green on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Early December against the visitng 49ers.

Week 4: Sunday, October 1 vs. Washington Commanders at 1 PM (FOX)

A throwback NFC East tilt could feature a throwback to Kelly Green and a time when Washington was actually a dominant franchise.

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

The Eagles could actually breakout the Kelly Green at home or on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, who prefer to wear white the majority of the time.

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+ (CBS)

The Vikings don’t show up in big games, so Jeffrey Lurie could save the Kelly Green look for Josh Allen and high powered Buffalo Bills.

