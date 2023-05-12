Predicting which game the Eagles will wear their throwback Kelly Green uniforms

The Eagles are bringing back the Kelly Green uniforms in 2023, turning the legendary jerseys of the 80s into an alternate colorway in the future.

The 2010 season was the last time Philadelphia wore Kelly Green jerseys (and helmets). Shortly after, the NFL implemented a rule that teams could only have one color as a safety precaution.

With that rule changed, the Eagles will also have an all-black alternative and the Kelly Green look.

Jeffery Lurie: “This is the season we will re-introduce the Classic Kelly Green and I’m super excited about it.” The Kelly Green is back baby! How we feeling about the change Philly? #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #PhiladelphiaEagles pic.twitter.com/iisQ7VqZH6 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 29, 2023

During his State of the Franchise address in late March, the Eagles owner confirmed what fans have been craving since 2010, as the Kelly Green uniforms will return in 2023.

With the NFL schedule now revealed, we’re predicting which game or games the Birds could choose to unveil the famed look.

Week 16: Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants at 4:30 PM+ (FOX)

A late afternoon game, scheduled on the biggest holiday of the year, with an opportunity for merch and jersey sales to blow through the roof.

This has the week, correct?

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

The rematch of all rematches, Philadelphia could unleash the Kelly Green on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Early December against the visitng 49ers.

Week 4: Sunday, October 1 vs. Washington Commanders at 1 PM (FOX)

A throwback NFC East tilt could feature a throwback to Kelly Green and a time when Washington was actually a dominant franchise.

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

The Eagles could actually breakout the Kelly Green at home or on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, who prefer to wear white the majority of the time.

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+ (CBS)

The Vikings don’t show up in big games, so Jeffrey Lurie could save the Kelly Green look for Josh Allen and high powered Buffalo Bills.

